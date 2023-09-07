ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Central (8)
|2-0
|2.
|Turner Ashby (5)
|2-0
|3.
|Riverheads (1)
|1-1
|4.
|Clarke County
|2-0
|5.
|Spotswood
|1-1
|6.
|Wilson Memorial
|1-1
|7.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: East Rockingham, Broadway, Staunton, Strasburg, and Luray.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) Jarvis Haren (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Central (2-0) at Staunton (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 14, Staunton 12 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Staunton)
Staunton Last Week: Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0
Central Last Week: Central 40, East Rockingham 14
Notes: Staunton has won seven of its eight games against Central, but fell 14-12 in the last meeting back in 2019. ... Storm running back Braylen Fields has 35 carries for 288 yards and three touchdowns this season ... Staunton receiver Marc Geffrard leads the team with a pair of catches for 47 yards and two scores. ... SHS quarterback Maliq McCauley is 5-of-11 passing for 79 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. ... Central seniors Davon Ridgley and Tyler Forbes combined for 296 rushing yards in last week's win over East Rockingham. ... The Falcons are giving up 10.5 points per game. ... This is the start of a five-game road trip for Central at Staunton, Amelia County, King William, Clarke County, and Madison County. ... The Falcons have won eight of their last 10.
Prediction: Central 34, Staunton 17
Monticello (2-0) at No. 2 Turner Ashby (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6 (Sept. 9, 2022 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby Last Week: Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Monticello Last Week: Monticello 27, Turner Ashby 17
Notes: Turner Ashby has won four straight over Monticello. ... Knights quarterback Micah Shank already has 662 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns while leading the team in passing and rushing yards. ... TA receiver Micah Matthews has 17 catches for 227 yards and two scores. ... Linebacker Wyatt Haskell leads the Knights with 20 tackles and a forced fumble on defense. ... Monticello trailed by double digits in the second half of both wins this season. ... The Mustangs are 2-0 for the first time since 2017. ... Ezekiel Pour led a balanced Monticello rushing attack with 69 yards in last week's 27-17 win at Waynesboro ... Mustangs quarterback Owen Engel had a 15-yard touchdown toss in last week's win.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 33, Monticello 6
Fort Defiance (0-2) at No. 3 Riverheads (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14 (Oct. 21, 2022 in Fort Defiance)
Riverheads Last Week: Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7
Fort Defiance Last Week: Alleghany Highlands 34, Fort Defiance 6
Notes: Riverheads has won 12 of its last 13 against Fort Defiance with the lone loss coming in 1979. ... Gladiators running back Cayden Cook-Cash remains doubtful after an injury in Week 1. ... Cook-Cash, Austin Roberts, and Jonathan Talbott all have over 130 rushing yards for Riverheads. ... Gladiators quarterback Levi Dunlap is 1-of-2 passing with a 44-yard touchdown toss. ... Fort Defiance running back Bradley Hebb has 22 carries for 225 yards and a touchdown. ... FDHS quarterback Trey Miller is 14-of-31 passing for 123 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. ... Fort receiver Talyn Armentrout has six catches for 65 yards and a score. ... The Indians are averaging 231 yards of total offensive per game while giving up 311 per contest.
Prediction: Riverheads 37, Fort Defiance 17
No. 4 Clarke County (2-0) at Buffalo Gap (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Berryville)
Buffalo Gap Last Week: Luray 28, Buffalo 22 (2OT)
Clarke County Last Week: Clarke County 34, King William 7
Notes: Buffalo Gap is 0-2 for the first time since 2013. ... The Bison have suffered back-to-back losses by one possession. ... Gap has never hosted Clarke County and is 1-2 all-time in the matchup. ... Bison running back Conner Lawrence had two rushing touchdowns in last week's loss to Luray. ... Clarke County is averaging 388 rushing yards per game. ... CCHS quarterback Tanner Sipe has 15 carries for 199 yards and two touchdowns. ... Three other Clarke running backs have over 100 rushing yards on the season. ... Carson Chinn leads the Eagles with 15 total tackles.
Prediction: Clarke County 30, Buffalo Gap 12
No. 6 Wilson Memorial (1-1) at No. 5 Spotswood (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21 (Sept. 23, 2022 in Fishersville)
Spotswood Last Week: Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14
Wilson Memorial Last Week: Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Notes: Spotswood running back Parker Constable leads the Valley District with 44 carries for 333 yards and five touchdowns. ... The Trailblazers are averaging 225.5 rushing yards per game as a team. ... Spotswood quarterback Elliott Brown if 19-of-29 passing for 290 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... Linebacker Irvine Clarke leads the Blazers with 11 tackles. ... Wilson Memorial star running back Brayden Tyree is out for the season after an injury last week against Turner Ashby. ... WMHS quarterback Ronin Tabler was 4-of-16 passing in last week's loss to the Knights. ... The Green Hornets are in their first season under head coach Ryan Byrd. ... Wilson has won eight of its 13 meetings all-time against Spotswood.
Prediction: Spotswood 28, Wilson Memorial 14
Rustburg (2-0) at No. 7 Stuarts Draft (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never Played
Stuarts Draft Last Week: Stuarts Draft 62, Surry County 21
Rustburg Last Week: Rustburg 24, Stuarts Draft 7
Notes: Stuarts Draft quarterback Landon Graber leads the team with 22 carries for 210 yards and two touchdowns. ... Baylor Graber, a freshman, has 33 total tackles on defense and also has 24 carries for 123 yards and four scores on offense. ... Derrick Moore has 12 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown for Draft. ... Landon Graber is 2-of-9 passing for 34 yards. ... This is the first-ever meeting between Rustburg and Stuarts Draft. ... The Red Devils are off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season for the first time since 1992 and '93. ... Rustburg held the ball for 32 minutes in last week's win over Appomattox County. ... Qua Rosser had 126 rushing yards last week for the Red Devils.
Prediction: Rustburg 31, Stuarts Draft 21
Page County (0-2) at East Rockingham (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 35, Page County 14 (Oct. 7, 2022 in Elkton)
East Rockingham Last Week: Central 40, East Rockingham 14
Page County Last Week: Bath County 52, Page County 38
Notes: East Rockingham receiver Xavia Brown has five catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns this season. ... ERHS freshman quarterback Parker Siever has 318 all-purpose yards and has thrown for three touchdowns. ... Bentley Hensley leads the Eagles with 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks. ... Page County has never defeated East Rockingham. ... The Panthers are in their season season under head coach James May. ... Page has been outscored 101-44 to start the season.
Prediction: East Rockingham 34, Page County 14
Broadway (1-1) at Waynesboro (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 50, Waynesboro 6 (Nov. 4, 2022 in Broadway)
Waynesboro Last Week: Monticello 27, Broadway 17
Broadway Last Week: Broadway 21, Strasburg 20
Notes: Waynesboro running back Jonah Brent has 20 carries for 112 yards this season. ... Emerson Miller has 117 all-purpose yards for the Little Giants. ... Waynesboro has lost four of its last five against Broadway. ... Gobblers quarterback Uriah Rutan has 487 all-purpose yards with four touchdowns. ... Hunter Honeycutt leads Broadway with 32 receptions for 175 yards and a score. ... Ryder Post has 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Gobblers.
Prediction: Broadway 31, Waynesboro 14
