ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (14)
|2-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|2-0
|3.
|Central
|2-0
|4.
|Clarke County
|1-0
|5.
|Spotswood
|2-0
|6.
|Luray
|2-0
|T7.
|Strasburg
|1-0
|T7.
|Turner Ashby
|1-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Harrisonburg, Wilson Memorial, Buffalo Gap and Waynesboro.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Lord Botetourt (1-1) at No. 1 Riverheads (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 62, Lord Botetourt 38 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Daleville)
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14
Lord Botetourt last week: Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0
Notes: Riverheads enters the game with the nation's longest winning streak at 52 games and can break Phoebus' all-time VHSL record with a victory tonight. ... Gladiators running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who is considered a legitimate Division I prospect, is expected to suit up this week after suffering an injury in last week's win over Parry McCluer. .. Luke Bryant leads Riverheads with 24 carries for 255 yards and five touchdowns this season. ... Gladiators quarterback Bennett Dunlap has attempted just three passes this season, but has connected on two for 43 yards and a touchdown. ... Lord Botetourt has never defeated Riverheads. ... The Cavaliers are coming off a trip to the Region 3D championship game a year ago. ... Lord Botetourt scored 42 first-half points en route to a 70-0 rout of Blacksburg last week. ... The Cavaliers did not attempt a single pass in last week's win and racked up 434 rushing yards on just 36 attempts.
Prediction: Riverheads 45, Lord Botetourt 28
East Rockingham (1-1) at No. 3 Central (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 21, East Rockingham 0 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Elkton)
Central last week: Central 37, Madison County 0
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22
Notes: Central has posted back-to-back shutouts to open the season for the first time since beginning the 2018 campaign with four consecutive goose eggs. ... Falcons standout Nathan Lopez leads the Bull Run District with 25 tackles this season. ... Central running back Nazaiah Merrit leads the team with 36 carries for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns. ... Central quarterback Nick Barahona is 8-of-16 passing for 149 yards, two scores and zero interceptions. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves leads the Bull Run District with 388 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Eagles skill players Blake Morris and Ben Dinkel have combined for 269 yards rushing and three touchdowns. ... Morris and Zachary Joyner also serve as the Bull Run's top two receivers with 226 receiving yards and four scores. ... Dinkel leads East Rock with 16 tackles on the season.
Prediction: Central 31, East Rockingham 21
John Handley (2-0) at No. 5 Spotswood (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: John Handley 48, Spotswood 6 (Sept. 11, 2021 in Winchester)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
John Handley last week: John Handley 42, Harrisonburg 6
Notes: With two victories already, Spotswood has equaled its win total from the previous two seasons combined. ... Trailblazers running back James Stowe had a career-high five rushing touchdowns in last week's win over William Monroe. ... Spotswood quarterback Elliott Brown is 17-of-30 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. ... Trailblazers receiver Aiden Grefe leads the Valley District with 33 catches for 195 yards and five touchdowns. ... John Handley has not had a losing season since 2016. ... The Judges scored on each of their first six possessions in last week's rout of Harrisonburg. ... Handley's Emerson Fusco and Reilyn Worrell combined for 97 yards rushing and five touchdowns last week. ... Judges quarterback Davion Butler was 5-of-7 for 136 yards and a score in the win over the Blue Streaks.
Prediction: John Handley 35, Spotswood 21
Monticello (0-2) at No. 7 Turner Ashby (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville)
Turner Ashby last week: Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6
Monticello last week: Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 6
Notes: Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank has accounted for 340 total yards and two touchdowns this season. ... Knights running back Beau Baylor leads the Valley District with 39 carries for 223 yards and three scores. ... TA receiver Micah Matthews ranks second in the Valley with 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. ... Turner Ashby's Wyatt Haskell leads the team with 18 tackles this season. ... Monticello enters this contest on a 12-game losing streak. ... The Mustangs have been outscored 76-21 through the first two weeks of the season. ... Monticello has dropped three in a row to Turner Ashby. ... Mustangs standout Selorm Kartey had 127 rushing yards on 16 carries in last week's loss to Wilson Memorial.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 45, Monticello 7
Broadway (1-1) at William Monroe (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 23, William Monroe 7 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Broadway)
William Monroe last week: Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
Broadway last week: Strasburg 27, Broadway 6
Notes: William Monroe has not defeated Broadway since 2016. ... The Green Dragons have been outscored 75-7 through their first two games of the season. ... William Monroe enters the contest on a seven-game losing streak. ... The Green Dragons are in their second season under head coach Mitchell Morris, who is an alum of the school. ... Broadway is coming off a 21-point loss to Strasburg in which it was missing a large chunk of starters due to injury or illness. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel is expected to return this week after rushing for 156 yards and two scores on 28 carries in Week 1. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 14-of-31 passing for 169 yards, three touchdowns and an interception this season. ... Gobblers receivers Ryder Post and Hunter Deavers have combined for 11 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Prediction: Broadway 35, William Monroe 10
Waynesboro (0-2) at Fort Defiance (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Fort Defiance last week: Fort Defiance 24, Liberty-Bedford 14
Waynesboro last week: Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14
Notes: Fort Defiance is seeking its first win over Waynesboro since 2019. ... Indians quarterback Trey Miller leads the Shenandoah District with 292 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. ... The primary recipient of Miller's throws has been Tailyn Armentrout, who has 13 catches for 240 yards and a score. ... Miller has also accounted for 122 rushing yards and a trio of touchdowns on the ground for Fort. ... Waynesboro defensive tackle Taylin Henderson leads the Shenandoah District with 21 tackles and nine tackles for loss. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones is 22-of-50 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and a trio of interceptions. ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour has 16 carries for 118 yards and a score. ... Omir Foster, a receiver, ranks second in the Shenandoah with five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Little Giants.
Prediction: Waynesboro 31, Fort Defiance 21
Millbrook (0-2) at Harrisonburg (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Winchester)
Harrisonburg last week: John Handley 42, Harrisonburg 6
Millbrook last week: Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14
Notes: Harrisonburg has been outscored 89-6 to start the season. ... The Blue Streaks are in their second season under head coach Kyle Gillenwater. ... Harrisonburg quarterback JJ Engle is 13-of-27 passing for 107 yards. ... The Blue Streaks have yet to score an offensive touchdown. ... Millbrook is seeking its first win over Harrisonburg since 2012. ... The Pioneers used a pair of fourth-quarter scores from Detric Brown and Tyson Mallory to keep the score respectable in last week's loss. ... Brown completed 7-of-12 passes for 150 yards and ran 21 times for 31 yards in last week's loss. ... Mallory led the team with 15 carries for 39 yards.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 21, Millbrook 20
Page County (1-1) at Staunton (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 29, Page County 15 (Sept. 10, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Staunton last week: Staunton 40, Covington 7
Page County last week: Page County 30, Nelson County 26
Notes: Both teams enter this game with first-year head coaches. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby was 7-of-9 for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week's win. ... Kayden Jackson was on the receiving end of a 44-yard touchdown pass from Darby last week. ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn leads the team with 10 tackles. ... Page County is coming off giving head coach James May the first win of his career. ... The Panthers have never defeated Staunton. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the Bull Run District. ... The Panthers used a fourth-quarter rally to pull off the non-district win over Nelson County last week.
Prediction: Staunton 31, Page County 17
Rockbridge County (1-1) at Wilson Memorial (1-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 34, Wilson Memorial 14 (Oct. 12, 2021 in Lexington)
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 6
Rockbridge County last week: Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14
Notes: Wilson Memorial is 1-0 to start the season for the fourth consecutive year. ... Green Hornets running back Brayden Tyree ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in last week's season-opening win. ... Wilson standout Ryan Mundie scored a rushing touchdown and also had an interception returned for a score in last week's victory. ... Nathan Goff leads the Green Hornets with eight tackles thus far. ... Rockbridge County is in its first season under head coach Martin Cox. ... Wildcats quarterback Garrett Claytor is 5-of-8 passing for 76 yards and an interception. ... Blake Matheny leads Rockbridge with 33 rushing yards on seven attempts. ... The Wildcats' win over Wilson in 2021 was the first in program history.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 31, Rockbridge County 20
