ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Turner Ashby (11)
|3-0
|2.
|Central (2)
|3-0
|3.
|Riverheads (1)
|2-1
|4.
|Clarke County
|3-0
|5.
|Spotswood
|2-1
|6.
|East Rockingham
|2-1
|7.
|Broadway
|2-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Wilson Memorial, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, and Strasburg.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) Jarvis Haren (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Caleb Peak (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Waynesboro (0-3) at No. 1 Turner Ashby (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21 (Oct. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro)
Turner Ashby Last Week: Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27
Waynesboro Last Week: Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6
Notes: Turner Ashby is seeking its first 4-0 start since the 2005 season. ... TA quarterback Micah Shank has 998 all-purpose yards and 13 total touchdowns this season. ... Micah Matthews leads the Knights with 25 catches for 349 yards and three scores. ... Waynesboro has lost four of its last five against Turner Ashby. ... Jonah Brent leads the Little Giants with 26 carries for 114 yards and two scores. ... Emerson Miller has 117 all-purpose yards for Waynesboro.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 48, Waynesboro 6
Charlottesville (0-2) at No. 5 Spotswood (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville)
Spotswood Last Week: Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Charlottesville Last Week: Bye
Notes: Spotswood running back Parker Constable leads the area with 71 carries for 441 yards and six touchdowns. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 30-of-47 passing for 444 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. ... Trailblazers linebacker Irvine Clarke leads the team with 25 tackles. ... Charlottesville hasn't had a winning season since 2017. ... The Black Knights are in their first season under longtime former Western Albemarle head coach Jeff Woody. ... Charlottesville has lost three straight and eight of 10 against Spotswood.
Prediction: Spotswood 31, Charlottesville 7
Buffalo Gap (0-3) at No. 6 East Rockingham (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Elkton)
East Rockingham Last Week: East Rockingham 35, Page County 0
Buffalo Gap Last Week: Clarke County 40, Buffalo Gap 7
Notes: East Rockingham quarterback Parker Siever left Monday's win over Page County early with an injury and was replaced by three-year starter Jakari Eaves, who went 3-of-7 passing for 72 yards and two scores. ... Bentley Hensley and Ryan Dean have combined for 295 yards rushing for the Eagles. ... Xavia Brown and Damien Durrette have 353 receiving yards and six scores. ... Buffalo Gap is off to its worst start in 20 years. ... The Bison are averaging just 13.6 points per game so far this season. ... Gap has won two straight over East Rockingham after dropping three previous 10 meetings.
Prediction: East Rockingham 30, Buffalo Gap 13
Fort Defiance (0-3) at No. 7 Broadway (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Fort Defiance)
Broadway Last Week: Broadway 21, Waynesboro 6
Fort Defiance Last Week: Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 13
Notes: Broadway quarterback Uriah Rutah has accounted for 659 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns this season. ... Gobblers running back Hunter Honeycutt has 48 carries for 256 yards and two scores. ... Ryder Post leads the Broadway defense with 28 tackles, including two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. ... Fort Defiance running back Bradley Hebb has 33 carries for 255 yards and a touchdown. ... FDHS quarterback Trey Miller is 22-of-45 passing for 233 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. ... Miller's top target is Talyn Armentrout, who leads the Indians with 14 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Prediction: Broadway 21, Fort Defiance 20
Wilson Memorial (1-2) at Western Albemarle (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14 (Sept. 30, 2022 in Fishersville)
Western Albemarle Last Week: Bye
Wilson Memorial Last Week: Spotswood 14, Wilson Memorial 13
Notes: Western Albemarle has been outscored 104-17 to open up the season. ... The Warriors are in their first season under head coach Seth Wilson. ... Western Albemarle has won five of its six meetings with Wilson Memorial, but suffered a 35-14 loss a year ago in Fishersville. ... Wilson Memorial linebacker Ryan Mundie has 18 tackles and four for a loss. ... Keyvon Jones leads the Green Hornets with 37 carries for 191 yards. ... WMHS running back Brayden Tyree is out for the season with a broken collarbone.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 27, Western Albemarle 14
James River (3-0) at Staunton (1-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 33, James River 6 (Oct. 30, 1959 in Staunton)
Staunton Last Week: Central 14, Staunton 6
James River Last Week: James River 41, Parry McCluer 15
Notes: Staunton running back Braylen Fields has 35 carries for 288 yards and three touchdowns this season ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn leads the team with 40 tackles. ... SHS quarterback Maliq McCauley is just 5-of-11 passing for 79 yards and a trio of scores. ... This is the first meeting in 64 years between the two programs. ... The Knights are off to their best start since 2018 and seeking a 4-0 start for the first time since 2001. ... James River is allowing 14.3 points per game this season.
Prediction: James River 20, Staunton 14
Luray (1-2) at Stuarts Draft (1-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0 (Sept. 30, 2022 in Luray)
Stuarts Draft Last Week: Rustburg 51, Stuarts Draft 13
Luray Last Week: William Monroe 21, Luray 19
Notes: Stuarts Draft quarterback Landon Graber leads the team with 26 carries for 226 yards and two touchdowns. ... SDHS freshman Baylor Graber has 203 yards rushing and five touchdowns on offense and Shenandoah District-best 50 tackles on defense. ... Derrick Moore has 30 carries for 202 yards and two scores for the Cougars. ... Luray is off to its worst start in a 10-game season since 2012. ... The Bulldogs are in their first season under head coach Lynn Hamilton. ... Luray is just 8-19 all-time against Stuarts Draft.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 20, Luray 14
Harrisonburg (0-2) at Orange County (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21 (Sept. 16, 2022 in Orange County)
Orange County Last Week: Orange County 20, Goochland 0
Harrisonburg Last Week: Bye
Notes: Orange County had to make two trips to Goochland to pick up last week's win in its Jefferson District opener, beginning play on Friday before resuming it Monday. ... Bubba Wells scored two touchdowns in the victory last week for the Hornets. ... Orange County has won 10 of its last 14 games overall. ... Harrisonburg is on a 13-game losing streak. ... Blue Streaks quarterback JJ Engle leads the team with 109 all-purpose yards this season. ... Harrisonburg has yet to score a touchdown through its first two games, being outscored 89-0.
Prediction: Orange County 31, Harrisonburg 10
