ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (11)
|2-1
|2.
|Central (2)
|3-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|2-0
|4.
|Clarke County (1)
|2-0
|5.
|Luray
|2-0
|6.
|Strasburg
|2-0
|7.
|Wilson Memorial
|2-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Turner Ashby, Spotswood, East Rockingham and Staunton.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 4 Clarke County (2-0) at No. 2 Central (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 13, Central 7 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Berryville)
Central last week: Central 42, East Rockingham 21
Clarke County last week: Clarke County 27, Skyline 16
Notes: Clarke County running back Kyle Darlington, the reigning Bull Run District Player of the Year, has 40 carries for 231 yards and six touchdowns this season. ... Eagles quarterback Matthew Sipe has completed all 10 of his passing attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown and also has 13 carries for 90 yards and a score. ... Wyatt Palmer and Carson Chinn have combined for 48 tackles to lead the Clarke County defense. ... The Eagles have not had a losing season since 2006. ... Central has allowed just 21 points this season with all of them coming in last week's win over East Rockingham. ... Falcons running back Nazaiah Merit has 63 carries for 365 yards and five touchdowns this season. ... Central quarterback Nick Barahona is 10-of-20 passing for 168 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... Nathan Lopez leads the Falcons with 39 tackles and six sacks.
Prediction: Clarke County 21, Central 20
Greenbrier East (1-2) at No. 3 Stuarts Draft (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Stuarts Draft last week: Bye
Greenbrier East last week: Greenbrier East 42, Robert C. Byrd 14
Notes: Stuarts Draft running back Da'shea Smith has 64 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns this season ... The Cougars haven't thrown it much with quarterback Landon Graber completing 3-of-7 passes for 47 yards and an interception. ... Troy Thompson is a two-way standout for Draft with 12 carries for 93 yards and a trio of scores on offense, along with 10 tackles on defense. ... Kyle Coffey is tied with Thompson for a team high with 10 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and a sack. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... Greenbrier East hasn't had a losing season since 2017. ... Spartans running back Ian Cline rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 94 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown pass from Monquelle Davis in last week's 42-14 win over Robert C. Byrd. ... Davis three for 122 yards and ran for 63 in the win.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 31, Greenbrier East 24
No. 5 Luray (2-0) at Page County (1-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 21, Page County 12 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Luray)
Page County last week: Staunton 35, Page County 2
Luray last week: Bye
Notes: Page County has lost 13 of its last 14 against Luray with its only win in that stretch coming in the 2021 spring season. ... This the 61st meeting all-time between the two programs and Luray holds a 42-18 record in the series. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May. ... Page is allowing 33 points per game this season and has been outscored 73-2 in its two losses. ... Luray is averaging 412 rushing yards per game. ... Bulldogs running back Kenny Frye has 16 carries for 257 yards this season. ... Luray standout Brady Jenkins has 22 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Bulldogs are giving up 10.5 points per game.
Prediction: Luray 35, Page County 13
No. 7 Wilson Memorial (2-0) at Waynesboro (0-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Waynesboro last week: Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Notes: Wilson Memorial has won the last four meetings with Waynesboro. ... Green Hornets running back Brayden Tyree leads the team with 28 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns. ... Wilson's Ronin Tabler has big-play potential with 13 carries for 198 yards and three scores. ... Ryan Mundie has been a two-way standout for the Green Hornets with 67 rushing yards and a touchdown while registering 12 tackles, two sacks and an interception return for a score on defense. ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour has 40 carries for 254 yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Taylin Henderson leads the Little Giants with 33 tackles, including 12 for a loss. ... WHS quarterback Blake Jones is 32-of-73 passing for 297 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. ... Xavier McCarthy leads Waynesboro with 12 catches for 100 yards and a score.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 31, Waynesboro 28
Turner Ashby (2-1) at Western Albemarle (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Western Albemarle last week: Bye
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Notes: Western Albemarle is giving up just 10 points per game this season. ... The Warriors have won 12 of their last 14 over Turner Ashby. ... Western is in its 11th season under head coach Ed Redmond. ... Warriors quarterback Nathan Simon competed 6-of-10 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-14 win over Rockbridge County two weeks ago. ... TA quarterback Micah Shank has 534 total yards of offense this season and four touchdowns. ... Knights running back Beau Baylor has 56 carries for 303 yards and four scores. ... Micah Matthews leads Turner Ashby with 14 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. ... Linebacker Wyatt Haskell has 23 tackles, including three for a loss, to lead the Knights.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 24, Western Albemarle 21
Spotswood (2-1) at Charlottesville (0-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Charlottesville last week: Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Spotswood last week: John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Notes: Charlottesville has dropped seven of its last nine against Spotswood. ... The Black Knights have not had a winning season since 2017. ... Charlottesville has been outscored 111-27 in three losses this year. ... The Black Knights gave up 302 rushing yards in a loss to Orange County last week. ... Spotswood running backs James Stowe and Rayne Dean have combined for 391 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. ... Trailblazers quarterback Elliott Brown is 27-of-48 passing for 451 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Spotswood receiver Aiden Grefe leads the team with 12 catches for 213 yards and a pair of scores. ... The Trailblazers are off to their best start since 2019.
Prediction: Spotswood 38, Charlottesville 7
Rockbridge County (1-2) at Staunton (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Lexington)
Staunton last week: Staunton 35, Page County 2
Rockbridge County last week: Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Notes: Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is 14-of-20 passing for 333 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Storm running back Braylen Fields leads the team with 22 carries for 103 yards and two scores. ... Staunton's Lani Stricklan and Peyton Dunn have combined for 49 tackles on defense. ... Marc Geffrard has four interceptions for the Storm. ... Rockbridge County is in its first season under head coach Martin Cox. ... The Wildcats have lost four of their last five against Staunton. ... Rockbridge is off to its worst start since 2016. ... The Wildcats are averaging just eight points per game over the last two contests — both losses.
Prediction: Staunton 34, Rockbridge County 21
Broadway (1-2) at Fort Defiance (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8 (Sept. 17, 2021 in Broadway)
Fort Defiance last week: Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Broadway last week: William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Notes: Fort Defiance has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. ... Indians quarterback Trey Miller has accounted for 645 yards of offense and nine touchdowns this season ... Bradley Hebb has 41 carries for 209 yards for Fort. ... Indians receiver Talyn Armentrout has 14 catches for 286 yards and two scores. ... Broadway has won six of the last seven against Fort. ... Cole Wuenschel leads the Gobblers with 55 carries for 318 yards and four touchdowns. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 22-of-61 passing for 244 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Hunter Deavers leads the Gobblers with nine catches for 115 yards and two scores.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 23, Broadway 17
Buffalo Gap (1-1) at East Rockingham (1-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27
East Rockingham last week: Central 42, East Rockingham 21
Buffalo Gap last week: Bye
Notes: East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves if 39-of-79 passing for 694 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Blake Morris has 421 yards of total offense and five touchdowns for the Eagles. ... Three ERHS receivers have at least 180 receiving yards this season. ... Ben Dinkel leads East Rock with 24 tackles. ... Buffalo Gap picked up its first-ever win over East Rockingham last season. ... Dylan Alphin leads the Bison with 26 carries for 244 yards. ... Colby Yeago, Blake Robertson and Jeffrey Hildebrand have combined for 191 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a complementary role for Gap. ... Cole Blackwell leads the Bison with 12 tackles on defense.
Prediction: East Rockingham 31, Buffalo Gap 24
Harrisonburg (0-3) at Orange County (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20
Orange County last week: Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Harrisonburg last week: Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Notes: Orange County is coming off its first winning season since 2016. ... Bryant Chiles had 11 carries for 133 yards for the Hornets in last week's win over Charlottesville. ... Jeremiah Wharton finished 6-for-14 passing for 75 yards and two scores in last week's win. ... The Hornets piled up 302 total rushing yards in the victory. ... Harrisonburg has yet to score an offensive touchdown this season. ... The Blue Streaks are off to their worst start since 2014. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle is 20-of-41 passing for 173 yards. ... VJ Bullard leads the Blue Streaks with 28 carries for 143 yards.
Prediction: Orange County 34, Harrisonburg 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.