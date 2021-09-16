ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|3-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-0
|3.
|Luray
|2-0
|4.
|Turner Ashby
|2-1
|5.
|Broadway
|2-1
|6.
|Wilson Memorial
|1-0
|7.
|Rockbridge County
|1-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Staunton, Buffalo Gap, Harrisonburg and Page County.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Page County (1-2) at No. 3 Luray (2-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 37, Luray 28 (April 1, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Luray last week: Bye
Page County last week: Staunton 29, Page County 15
Notes: Luray has won 16 of its last 18 against Page County. ... The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 75-12 this season. ... Luray quarterback Jordan Jenkins has attempted just two passes, but both went for touchdowns. ... Bulldogs running back Brady Jenkins has 21 carries for 201 yards and three touchdowns. ... Five different Luray players have at least 75 rushing yards this season. ... The Bulldogs are giving up just six points per game. ... Page County defeated Luray this past spring for their first win in the rivalry since 2007. ... The Panthers are 18-41 all-time against the Bulldogs. ... Page is seeking its third consecutive trip to the playoffs this year. ... The Panthers gave up two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a loss to Staunton last week. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum had a passing touchdown and ran in another score in the loss. ... The Panthers are giving up 39 points per game in their two losses this season.
Prediction: Luray 28, Page County 24
Western Albemarle (2-0) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 41, Monticello 0
Western Albemarle last week: Bye
Notes: Turner Ashby is averaging 215 rushing yards per game this season. ... The Knights have outscored opponents 88-0 in their two wins, but suffered a 50 loss to Brookville in their only setback. ... TA running back Sam Shickel has 26 carries for 291 yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Knights quarterback Cole Hoover has just 61 yards passing, but has rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries. ... Turner Ashby linebacker Addison Simmons had 15 tackles through the first two games of the season, but missed last week for undisclosed reasons. ... Seven different TA players have at least 25 rushing yards this season. ... Western Albemarle has won 11 of its last 13 against Turner Ashby. ... The Warriors have won six of their last seven. ... Western Albemarle returns 17 of 22 starts this season. ... Nathan Simon is the quarterback for the Warriors and has plenty of options in the passing game. ... Western receivers Carson Tujague and Joey Burch combined for 23 catches for 378 yards in the spring. ... The Warriors were one overtime loss away from reaching the Region 3C playoffs.
Prediction: Western Albemarle 28, Turner Ashby 20
Fort Defiance (0-3) at No. 5 Broadway (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17 (Oct. 4, 2019 in Broadway)
Broadway last week: Broadway 23, William Monroe 7
Fort Defiance last week: Waynesboro 43, Fort Defiance 21
Notes: Broadway is giving up 6.5 points per game in wins this season. ... Gobblers defensive tackle Christian Nicklow leads the team with 14.5 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. ... Broadway running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 67 carries for 420 yards and three touchdowns. ... Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 308 yards of offense and four scores. ... Broadway tight end Brade Smith is a big-time threat with 10 receptions for 72 yards this season. ... The Gobblers have improved their total yardage in every game this season. ... Fort Defiance has lost seven in a row, dating back to last season. ... The Indians are averaging just nine points per game this season and have been outscored 132-27. ... Fort Defiance is giving up 44 points per game. ... The Indians committed four turnovers in the first half of last week's 43-21 loss to Waynesboro. ... Fort Defiance has six freshmen and six sophomores as starters. ... The Indians have lost five of their last six against the Gobblers.
Prediction: Broadway 35, Fort Defiance 7
Orange County (3-0) at Harrisonburg (1-2)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 14, Millbrook 12
Orange County last week: Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7
Notes: Harrisonburg is averaging just nine points per game this season. ... Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago is 21-of-45 passing for 220 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. ... Glago also leads Harrisonburg with 17 carries for 125 yards. ... Kris Walker has seven catches for 82 yards and two scores for the Blue Streaks. ... Guillermo Lopez-Mejia leads Harrisonburg with 18 tackles and a sack. ... The Blue Streaks are coming off a thrilling 14-12 win over Millbrook in which Tyrell Foster's late 36-yard touchdown run was the difference. ... This is the first-ever meeting between Harrisonburg and Orange County. ... Hornets quarterback Paul Poirer ran for 160 yards on 14 carries and acored a touchdown in a rout of Charlottesville last week. ... Poirer also had an interception on defense. ... Orange County forced four turnovers in last week's win, including three interceptions. ... The Hornets are off to their best start since 2005. ... Orange County has given up just one score in each of its last two games.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 21, Orange County 17
East Rockingham (0-1) at Buffalo Gap (1-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 47, Buffalo Gap 20 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Swoope)
Buffalo Gap last week: Bye
East Rockingham last week: Central 21, East Rockingham 0
Notes: Buffalo Gap has never defeated East Rockingham, losing all 10 of their previous matchups. ... The Bison are giving up just 10 points per game. ... Gap running backs Bryce Hildebrand (172) and Jeffery Hildebrand (118) have combined for 290 rushing yards this season and four touchdowns. ... Bison quarterback Curtis Lowe is just 6-of-19 passing for 94 yards. ... Gap receiver Luke Tinsley leads Gap with three catches for 62 yards. ... Bryce Hildebrand, Chad Cline and Andrew Richardson all have 14 tackles apiece for the Bison. ... East Rockingham has now lost eight straight, dating back to 2019. ... The Eagles have not scored more than a touchdown since a 17-15 loss to Staunton in the second game of condensed spring season ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves was 14-of-25 passing for 91 yards and a pair of interceptions last week in a loss to Central. ... The Eagles were held to 63 yards rushing in the shutout. ... East Rockingham's Logan Frye led the team with 11 carries for 57 yards. ... Ben Dinkel leads the Eagles with nine tackles.
Prediction: East Rockingham 21, Buffalo Gap 14
Charlottesville (1-2) at Spotswood (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 6, Charlottesville 3 (Sept. 10, 2004, in Charlottesville)
Spotswood last week: John Handley 48, Spotswood 6
Charlottesville last week: Orange County 39, Charlottesville 7
Notes: Spotswood has won six of its last eight against Charlottesville. ... The Trailblazers have now started 0-2 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-89. ... Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple has 205 total yards of offense through two games. ... The Trailblazers run a two-quarterback system with freshman Camden Langridge and sophomore Elliott Brown splitting duties. ... The Spotswood trio of Holsapple (135), Donald Lubin (81) and Noah Burtner (53) carry the workload out of the backfield. ... Burtner also leads the Trailblazers, defensively, with 13 tackles. ... This is the first meeting between the two schools since 2004. ... Charlottesville hasn't had a winning season since 2017. ... CHS running back Nasir had 118 yards of total offense in last week's loss to Orange County. ... Black Knights quarterback Caldwell Boyles completed nine passes for 92 yards in the loss. ... Charlottesville is in its 11th season under coach Eric Sherry. ... The Black Knights are giving up 28.7 points per game this season.
Prediction: Spotswood 21, Charlottesville 20
