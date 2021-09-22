ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|4-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-1
|3.
|Luray
|3-0
|4.
|Rockbridge County
|2-1
|T5.
|Broadway
|3-1
|T5.
|Wilson Memorial
|2-0
|7.
|Turner Ashby
|2-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Harrisonburg, Buffalo Gap, Spotswood and Staunton.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Skyline (0-2) at No. 3 Luray (2-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Luray last week: Luray 21, Page County 12
Skyline last week: John Handley 56, Skyline 13
Notes: Luray has won six of its last seven. ... The Bulldogs are giving up just eight points per game this season. ... LHS running back Brady Jenkins leads the Bull Run District with 39 carries for 412 yards and five touchdowns. ... Jenkins also has 15 tackles on defense and completed 4-of-6 passes for 47 yards in last week's win over Page County. ... Kenny Frye and Drayvin Stevens have combined for 348 yards rushing and four scores on 46 carries for the Bulldogs. ... Luray defensive tackle Landen Dahnert leads the team with 16.5 tackles this season. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... The Hawks' 56-13 loss to John Handley last week was their first game since Week 1 after facing a COVID-19 quarantine. ... Skyline is averaging just 10.5 points per game this season. ... Hawks running back Aidan Vaught had 22 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Judges. ... Skyline quarterback Blake Appleton had a 61-yard touchdown toss in the final frame of the loss and finished 7-of-13 for 101 yards passing. ... Hawks defensive lineman Judd Schuman recovered two fumbles last week.
Prediction: Luray 28, Skyline 13
No. 4 Rockbridge County (2-1) at Fort Defiance (0-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0 (Feb. 26, 2021 in Lexington)
Fort Defiance last week: Broadway 42, Fort Defiance 8
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 47, Staunton 8
Notes: Fort Defiance has lost eight in a row and 12 of its last 14. ... Indians running back Riley Miller had eight carries for 100 yards and a touchdown in last week's 42-8 loss to Broadway. ... Fort quarterback Trey Miller, a freshman, completed 2-of-10 passes for 18 yards and had 11 carries for 28 yards in the loss. ... Fort running backs Bradley Hebb and William Brooks added seven carries for 84 yards against the Gobblers. ... The Indians are giving up 43.5 points per game this season. ... Fort has lost seven in a row to Rockbridge County and 12 of its last 13. ... The Wildcats have had four consecutive winning seasons. ... RCHS quarterback Miller Jay is 38-of-74 passing for 525 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. ... Wildcats running back Seamus Looney leads the team with 31 carries for 152 yards and a score. ... The Rockbridge County offensive line has allowed just one sack this season. ... The Wildcats are averaging just 96.7 rushing yards per contest. ... Rockbridge County receiver Turner Cook leads the Valley District with 14 catches for 267 yards and five touchdowns.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 49, Fort Defiance 13
No. 5 Wilson Memorial (2-0) at Spotswood (1-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Penn Laird)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 23, Charlottesville 7
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 18
Notes: Spotswood runs a two-quarterback system with Elliott Brown and Camden Langridge splitting duties under center. ... The two have combined to go 18-of-37 passing for 233 yards and three interceptions. ... Trailblazers running back Tre Holsapple has 46 carries for 282 yards and two touchdowns and also has a pair of receptions for 70 yards. ... Spotswood running back D.C. Lubin has 33 carries for 176 yards and three scores. ... The Trailblazers have forced six turnovers in three games this season. ... Spotswood linebacker Noah Burtner leads the team with 19 tackles. ... Wilson Memorial running back Noah Campbell leads the team with 21 carries for 324 yards and five touchdowns. ... Green Hornets running back Skyler Whiting has 28 carries for 187 yards and three scores. ... WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski has 134 total yards and two touchdowns this season. ... Ryan Mundle leads the Green Hornets on defense with 19 tackles, including six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. ... Wilson Memorial has forced eight turnovers in its first two games. ... The Green Hornets are giving up 12.5 points per game this season.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 20
No.7 Turner Ashby (2-2) at East Rockingham (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 0 (March 9, 2021 in Bridgewater)
East Rockingham last week: Buffalo Gap 28, East Rockingham 27
Turner Ashby last week: Western Albemarle 13, Turner Ashby 0
Notes: East Rockingham has lost nine games in a row, dating back to 2019. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 25-of-41 passing for 192 yards with a pair of interceptions. ... Eagles running back Logan Frye has a team-best 87 rushing yards and two scores on 26 carries. ... ERHS running back Ben Dinkel has 13 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. ... Blake Morris leads the Eagles with 55 yards receiving on 10 receptions. ... Dinkel leads East Rock on defense with 21 tackles. ... Turner Ashby has won both meetings against the Eagles, with both coming during the condensed 2021 spring season. ... The Knights have posted shutouts in their two wins and haven't scored in their two losses. ... TA running back Sam Shickel has 49 carries for 335 yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Seven different Knights players have at least 25 yards rushing. ... TA quarterback Cole Hoover has 286 yards of total offense this season. ... Knights linebackers Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons have combined for 40 tackles.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 24, East Rockingham 14
Harrisonburg (2-2) at William Fleming (0-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 21 (April 9, 2021 in Roanoke)
William Fleming last week: Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, William Fleming 28
Harrisonburg last week: Harrisonburg 25, Orange County 20
Notes: William Fleming is off to its worst start since 2018. ... The Colonels played the Blue Streaks in the Region 5D playoffs the past two seasons. ... William Fleming is giving up 35.3 points per game this year. ... The Colonels have never lost to Harrisonburg. ... William Fleming quarterback Dashawn Lewis was 17-of-25 passing for 147 yards and two scores in last week's loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... Colonels running back Nahshon Bonds had 14 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. ... Harrisonburg sophomore running back Aaron McAfee Jr. has 47 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown. ... Blue Streaks senior Tyrell Foster has 14 carries for 84 yards and two scores. ... HHS quarterback Keenan Glago has 416 yards of total offense and three touchdowns this season. ... The Blue Streaks have won back-to-back games with fourth-quarter rallies. ... Harrisonburg linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia has 21 tackles, including six tackles for loss. ... Harrisonburg receivers Kris Walker and J.J. Engle have combined for 12 catches for 157 yards and two scores.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 35, William Fleming 28
