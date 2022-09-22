ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (11)
|2-1
|2.
|Central (3)
|4-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|3-0
|4.
|Clarke County
|2-1
|5.
|Luray
|3-0
|6.
|Turner Ashby
|3-1
|7.
|Wilson Memorial
|3-0
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Strasburg, Spotswood, Buffalo Gap, Staunton and Fort Defiance.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Tazewell (2-2) at No. 1 Riverheads (2-1)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19 (Sept. 25, 2021 in Tazewell)
Riverheads last week: Bye
Tazewell last week: Tazewell 36, John Battle 19
Notes: Riverheads running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who has 308 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season on just 23 carries, is doubtful this week with an injury. ... Gladiators running back Luke Bryant has 32 carries for 302 yards and five scores this year. ... RHS quarterback Bennett Dunlap is 5-of-9 passing for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception. ... Bryant also leads the Gladiators with three catches for 115 yards and a score. ... Tazewell has never defeated Riverheads (0-2). ... The Bulldogs have not had a losing season since 2018. ... Tazewell senior Cassius Harris had 61 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards, along with two touchdowns in last week's 36-19 win over John Battle. ... Noah Sills was 11-of-13 passing for 76 yards and a touchdown in the victory for the Bulldogs.
Prediction: Riverheads 38, Tazewell 14
Colonial Beach (0-3) at No. 2 Central (4-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Central last week: Central 21, Clarke County 14
Colonial Beach last week: Sussex Central 20, Colonial Beach 6
Notes: Central running back Nazaiah Merit leads the team with 79 carries for 423 yards and five touchdowns. ... Jorge Guzman and Tyler Forbes have combined for 345 yards and six scores for the Falcons. ... Jake Boyce leads Central with four catches for 93 yards and two scores. ... Falcons quarterback Nick Barahona is 15-of-29 passing for 253 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... The is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. ... The Drifters enter tonight's game on a five-game losing streak. ... Colonial Beach has been outscored 123-29 this season. ... The Drifters are averaging just 9.3 points per game.
Prediction: Central 35, Colonial Beach 7
No. 3 Stuarts Draft (3-0) at James River (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 48, James River 7 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Stuarts Draft)
James River last week: James River 27, Covington 7
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 14, Greenbrier East 3
Notes: James River has won back-to-back games by a combined score of 74-14. ... The Knights are seeking their first win over Stuarts Draft since 1974. ... James River has lost its last four to the Cougars, including a blowout loss at SDHS in 2018. ... The Knights are in their fourth season under head coach Tim Jennings. ... Stuarts Draft running back Da'shea Smith leads the Shenandoah District with 89 carries for 561 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Cougars two-way standout Troy Thompson has 210 rushing yards and three scores along with 20 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and fumble return for a touchdown on defense. ... SDHS quarterback Landon Graber is 3-of-9 passing for 47 yards and also has 58 yards rushing with a score. ... Kyle Coffey leads the Draft defense with seven tackles for loss and four sacks.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 38, James River 10
Strasburg (3-1) at No. 4 Clarke County (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Strasburg)
Clarke County last week: Central 21, Clarke County 14
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 40, Moorefield 0
Notes: Clarke County has won nine in a row over Strasburg. ... Eagles running back Kyler Darlington leads the team with 54 carries for 308 yards and six scores, along with four receptions for 119 yards and another touchdown. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 378 yards of total offense and three touchdowns. ... Carson Chinn leads the Clarke County defense with 44 total tackles. ... Strasburg running backs Braden Stern and Takhai Coates have combined for 500 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. ... Rams quarterback Ryan Roller is 5-of-13 passing for 85 yards, a touchdown and an interception and has 139 rushing yards and three scores. ... Strasburg's Colby Shaw leads the team with 34 tackles, including nine for a loss. ... Coates has two interceptions on defense, including one that was returned 75 yards for a score.
Prediction: Clarke County 24, Strasburg 21
No. 5 Luray (3-0) at Skyline (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 45, Skyline 27 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Luray)
Skyline last week: John Handley 28, Skyline 14
Luray last week: Luray 35, Page County 12
Notes: Skyline jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead over unbeaten John Handley last week before giving up 28 unanswered points. ... The Hawks were flagged 10 times for 95 yards, including a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties last week. ... Skyline quarterback Aiden Vaught had 36 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown last week. ... Out of 310 total yards of offense last week for the Hawks, 257 came on the ground. ... Luray is off to a 3-0 start for the eighth time in 10 seasons. ... Bulldogs running back Brady Jenkins had 15 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over Page County. ... Luray quarterback Ryder Liscomb had seven carries for 51 yards last week. ... The Bulldogs are averaging over 350 rushing yards per game.
Prediction: Luray 28, Skyline 20
East Rockingham (1-3) at No. 6 Turner Ashby (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 7 (Sept. 23, 2021 in Elkton)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 28, Western Albemarle 21
East Rockingham last week: Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
Notes: Turner Ashby first-year head coach Scott Turner was the East Rockingham head coach last year and was a longtime offensive coordinator for the program before that. ... Knights quarterback Micah Shank has 752 yards of total offense and six touchdowns this season. ... TA running back Beau Baylor has 63 carries for 365 rushing yards and five scores. ... Micah Matthews leads the Knights with 22 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is 55-of-108 passing for 879 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Eagles running backs Blake Morris and Ben Dinkel have combined for 366 rushing yards and three scores. ... Dame Durrette leads ERHS with 17 catches for 284 yards and a touchdown. ... Zachary Joyner has 14 receptions for 267 yards and a trio of scores for the Eagles.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 33, East Rockingham 21
Spotswood (3-1) at No. 7 Wilson Memorial (3-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 28, Charlottesville 7
Notes: Wilson Memorial has outscored opponents 109-28 this season. ... Three different running backs have at least 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season for the Green Hornets. ... Wilson quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 9-of-22 passing for 204 yards and two scores. ... Alex Jordon leads the Green Hornets on defense with 22 tackles. ... Spotswood running back James Stowe has 75 carries for 436 yards and seven touchdowns this season. ... Sophomore Rayne Dean has 296 yards of total offense for the Trailblazers. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 33-of-60 passing for 576 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Aiden Grefe leads Spotswood with 16 receptions for 295 yards and a trio of scores.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 28, Spotswood 27
Staunton (3-0) at Waynesboro (0-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Staunton)
Waynesboro last week: Wilson Memorial 34, Waynesboro 20
Staunton last week: Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Notes: Waynesboro is giving up 40 points per game this season. ... WHS quarterback Blake Jones is 45-of-94 passing for 464 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Little Giants running back Ryan Barbour has 40 carries for 234 yards and four touchdowns, but missed last week's loss against Wilson Memorial. ... Taylin Henderson leads the Waynesboro defense with 42 tackles, including 20 tackles for a loss. ... Staunton is off to its best start since 2017 under first-year head coach Michael Bell. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby is 14-of-20 passing for 333 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads a balanced Staunton rushing attack with 22 carries for 103 yards and two scores. ... Linebacker Peyton Dunn has 23 tackles for the Storm.
Prediction: Staunton 38, Waynesboro 35
Fort Defiance (3-1) at Rockbridge County (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Fort Defiance last week: Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 7
Rockbridge County last week: Staunton 38, Rockbridge County 21
Notes: Rockbridge County is off to its worst start since 2016. ... RCHS quarterback Garrett Claytor is 15-of-35 passing for 205 yards. ... Daronde Stores leads the Wildcats with 64 carries for 253 yards. ... Blake Matheny has 32 carries for 152 yards for Rockbridge County. ... The Wildcats had won eight in a row over Fort Defiance before last year's upset loss at Alumni Field. ... The Indians are off to their best start since 2018. ... Fort quarterback Trey Miller has 823 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns this season. ... Indians running back Bradley Hebb has 52 carries for 272 yards and a score. ... Talyn Armentrout leads Fort with 17 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 27, Rockbridge County 17
Page County (1-3) at Madison County (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 58, Madison County 7 (March 6, 2021 in Shenandoah)
Madison County last week: Madison County 23, William Monroe 7
Page County last week: Luray 35, Page County 12
Notes: Last year's game between these two teams was declared a forfeit win in favor of Page County. ... The Mountaineers have lost three in a row to the Panthers, but had won five straight in the series before that. ... Madison County forced four turnovers, including two interceptions in the second half, in last week's rivalry win over William Monroe. ... MCHS quarterback Wade Fox scored three touchdowns in last week's victory. ... Page County is coming off back-to-back losses to Staunton and Luray. ... The Panthers have been outscored 108-14 in their three losses this season. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum had a touchdown toss in last week's loss to the Bulldogs. ... Panthers running back Ty Davis had a first-quarter touchdown run in the loss as well.
Prediction: Madison County 27, Page County 21
Bath County (2-1) at Buffalo Gap (2-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Hot Springs)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 20, East Rockingham 7
Bath County last week: Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Notes: Bath County is in its first season under head coach Jake Phillips, an alumni of the school who most recently served as the Staunton head coach. ... The Chargers are off to their best start since 2018. ... Bath County has lost six in a row to Buffalo Gap. ... The Chargers have not finished a season with a record above .500 since 2010. ... Buffalo Gap running back Dylan Alphin leads the team with 44 carries for 375 yards and a touchdown. ... Colby Yeago, Blake Robertson and Jeffery Hildebrand all have at least 90 yards and a touchdown each on the ground for the Bison. ... Cole Blackwell leads Gap with 19 tackles this season. ... Ryan Shiflet has 17 tackles and an interception for the Bison on defene.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 42, Bath County 6
William Fleming (0-4) at Harrisonburg (0-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0 (Sept. 24 in Roanoke)
Harrisonburg last week: Orange County 43, Harrisonburg 21
William Fleming last week: Patrick Henry-Roanoke 31, William Fleming 7
Notes: Harrisonburg is off to its worst start since 1969. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging 6.8 points per game. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle is 25-of-57 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. ... VJ Bullard leads the Blue Streaks with 48 carries for 208 yards and a score. ... William Fleming is off to an 0-4 start for the second consecutive season. ... The Colonels and Blue Streaks have faced each of the past four seasons with William Fleming winning each one by an average score of 45-12. ... WFHS quarterback Devin Johnson had a 1-yard touchdown run in last week's loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke. ... Johnson led the Colonels with 175 yards of total offense in the setback.
Prediction: William Fleming 38, Harrisonburg 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.