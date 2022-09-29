ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (10)
|3-1
|2.
|Central (3)
|5-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|4-0
|4.
|Strasburg
|4-1
|5.
|Spotswood
|4-1
|6.
|Luray
|4-0
|7.
|Clarke County
|2-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Staunton and Buffalo Gap.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 2 Central (5-0) at Broadway (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 26, Broadway 13 (Oct. 2, 2021 in Woodstock)
Broadway last week: Bye
Central last week: Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
Notes: Broadway is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2019. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel has 87 carries for 501 yards and five touchdowns in three games this season. ... Broadway receivers Hunter Deavers and Ryger Post have combined for 22 receptions for 284 yards and two scores. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 30-of-81 passing for 348 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Central has won three straight over Broadway. ... Falcons running back Nazaiah Merit leads the team with 85 carries for 450 yards and six touchdowns. ... Central's Jorge Guzman and Tyler Forbes have combined for 457 rushing yards and seven scores as well. ... Central quarterback Nick Barahone is 21-of-36 passing for 408 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Prediction: Central 31, Broadway 13
No. 3 Stuarts Draft (4-0) at No. 6 Luray (4-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 44, Luray 7 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Stuarts Draft)
Luray last week: Luray 50, Skyline 23
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 24, James River 10
Notes: Luray has fur running backs with at least 150 yards rushing. ... Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 50 carries for 497 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Kenny Frye has 36 carries for 350 yards and four scores for Luray. ... The Bulldogs have attempted eight passes in four games this season. ... Stuarts Draft's Da'shea Smith leads the team with 106 carries for 638 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Troy Thompson has 41 carries for 241 yards and three scores. ... SDHS quarterback Landon Graber has 240 yards of total offense this season. ... Thompson leads the Draft defense with 31 tackles, including seven tackles for a loss.
Prediction: Luray 28, Stuarts Draft 27
East Rockingham (2-3) at No. 4 Strasburg (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 3 (Nov. 2, 2021 in Elkton)
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7
Notes: Strasburg is outscoring opponents 138-19 in its four wins this season. ... Takhi Coates and Braden Stern have combined for 724 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for the Rams. ... Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller is 10-of-21 passing for 246 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Colby Shaw leads the Rams with 46 tackles, including 14 for a loss. ... East Rockingham has lost three of its last four against Strasburg. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves if 65-of-128 passing for 1,011 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Eagles playmaker Blake Morris has 529 yards of total offense and nine touchdowns. ... ERHS receiver Dame Durrette leads the team with 19 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown.
Prediction: Strasburg 24, East Rockingham 14
Staunton (4-0) at Harrisonburg (0-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 16, Staunton 0 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Staunton)
Harrisonburg last week: William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Staunton last week: Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Notes: Harrisonburg is off to its worst start since 1931. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging 5.4 points per game and have been outscored 208-27. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle is 38-of-64 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns. ... VJ Bullard leads the Blue Streaks with 60 carries for 308 yards and a score. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby is 20-of-35 passing for 480 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads the Storm with 46 carries for 303 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Marc Geffrard has 237 total yards and three touchdowns for Staunton. ... The Storm are off to their best start since 2017.
Prediction: Staunton 34, Harrisonburg 13
Waynesboro (0-5) at Buffalo Gap (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 46, Waynesboro 7 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Waynesboro last week: Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Notes: Buffalo Gap has won the last three meetings with Waynesboro. ... Dylan Alphin leads the Bison with 52 carries for 468 yards and two touchdowns. ... Colby Yeago and Jeffery Hildebrand have combined for 474 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for Gap. ... BGHS quarterback Micah Canterbury is 8-of-19 passing for 102 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. ... Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones is 45-of-94 passing for 464 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Little Giants running back Ryan Barbour has 40 carries for 254 yards and four scores, but has missed the past two games. ... Nine different players have at least one catch for Waynesboro. ... Taylin Henderon leads the Little Giants with 20 tackles for a loss.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 34, Waynesboro 21
Western Albemarle (3-1) at Wilson Memorial (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Crozet)
Wilson Memorial last week: Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Western Albemarle last week: Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Notes: Brayden Tyree leads Wilson Memorial with 59 carries for 444 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie have combined for 668 rushing yards and seven scores for the Green Hornets. .. Alex Jordan leads Wilson on defense with 30 tackles, including two for a loss. ... Green Hornets quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 18-of-39 passing for 309 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Western Albemarle has never lost to Wilson Memorial (5-0). ... The Warriors have won 14 of their last 17 games. ... Western is giving up just 12.5 points per game this season. ... Kyle Keyton, a running back, scored on a 2-yard run for the Warriors' only touchdown in last week's gritty win over Goochland.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 21, Western Albemarle 17
Bath County (2-2) at Page County (1-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 42, Bath County 0 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Hot Springs)
Page County last week: Madison County 27, Page County 0
Bath County last week: Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Notes: Page County is off to its worst start since 2015. ... The Panthers have never lost to Bath County. ... Page is riding a three-game losing streak. ... The Panthers have been outscored 135-14 in their four losses this season. ... The Chargers are in their first season under head coach Jake Phillips. ... Bath County hasn't had a winning season since 2010. ... The Chargers are giving up 32.5 points per game this season. ... Bath County has been outscored 104-20 in its two losses to Alleghany County and Buffalo Gap.
Prediction: Page County 28, Bath County 20
