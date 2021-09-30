ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|5-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-1
|3.
|Luray
|4-0
|4.
|Wilson Memorial
|3-0
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|3-2
|6.
|Broadway
|3-1
|7.
|Buffalo Gap
|3-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Waynesboro and Harrisonburg.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 6 Broadway (3-1) at Central (4-1)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 41, Broadway 0 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Woodstock)
Central last week: Win by forfeit over Mountain View
Broadway last week: Bye week
Notes: Central is giving up 13.5 points per game this season. ... Falcons running back isaiah Dyer has 73 carries for 374 yards and six scores. ... Central quarterback Ashton Baker has 514 total yards and five touchdowns. ... The trio of Caleb Daugherty, Jacob Walters and Ben Walters leads the Falcons with 20 receptions and five total scores. ... Tyler Forbes leads the Central defense with 32 total tackles. ... Bryant Kile and Christian Nicklow lead the Broadway defense with 16.5 tackles apiece. ... Coy Thompson has a pair of interceptions for the Gobblers. ... BHS quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 596 total yards and five touchdowns. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 86 carries for 556 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Brade Smith leads Broadway with 14 catches for 106 yards.
Prediction: Central 21, Broadway 17
Harrisonburg (2-3) at Staunton (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 58, Staunton 42 (Oct. 28, 2016 in Harrisonburg)
Staunton last week: Waynesboro 51, Staunton 13
Harrisonburg last week: William Fleming, 48, Harrisonburg 0
Notes: Staunton hasn't had a winning season since 2018. ... The Storm are averaging just 10.5 points per game over their past two contests, which were both lopsided losses. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby leads the Shenandoah District with 624 yards passing. ... Storm receiver Bucky Scott has 13 catches fo 351 yards and four scores. ... Staunton running back Malik McKenzie has 34 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns. ... Harrisonburg has lost four of its last five against Staunton. ... The Blue Streaks are coming off their first shutout loss since a 55-0 setback to Liberty-Bedford in 2014. ... Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago has 465 yards of total offense. ... HHS running back Aaron McAfee Jr. has 69 carries for 318 yards and a touchdown. ... Blue Streaks linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia leads the team with 26 tackles.
Prediction: Harrisonburg 38, Staunton 35
Virginia High (3-0) at Spotswood (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Never played
Spotswood last week: Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28
Virginia last week: Virginia High 66, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40
Notes: Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple has 61 carries for 378 yards and four scores. ... Trailblazers senior D.C. Lubin has 32 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns. ... Spotswood has yet to throw for a touchdown this season. ... Trailblazers linebacker Noah Burtner leads the team with 37 tackles. ... Spotswood is giving up 41.5 yards per game through the air.... Virginia High is outscoring opponents 166-54 this season. ... The Bearcats are in their first season under coach Derrick Patterson. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... Virginia High running back Stevie Thomas had six first-half touchdowns in last week's 66-40 win over Patrick Henry. ... Bearcats quarterback Brody Jones also threw for six scoring tosses, including two to Thomas.
Prediction: Virginia High 35, Spotswood 20
Strasburg (3-1) at East Rockingham (0-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Strasburg)
East Rockingham last week: Turner Ashby 27, East Rockingham 7
Strasburg last week: Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12
Notes: East Rockingham is on a 10-game losing streak and has not won since a 41-17 blowout of Buckingham County on Nov. 22, 2019 in the Region 2B playoffs. ... The Eagles are averaging 11.3 points per game this season. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is 39-of-65 passing for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception. ... Eagles standout Ben Dinkel leads the team with 33 tackles. ... Five different ERHS receivers have at least three receptions. ... Strasburg hasn't had a losing season since 2013. ... Rams quarterback Ryan Roller has attempted just nine passes this season. ... Strasburg running back Brady Neary has 41 carries for 281 yards and two touchdowns this season. ... Rams defensive lineman Colby Shaw leads the team with 36 tackles this season. ... Strasburg is giving up 12.7 points per game this season.
Prediction: Strasburg 21, East Rockingham 13
Page County (2-3) at Bath County (0-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 45, Bath County 6 (March 13, 2021 in Hot Springs)
Bath County last week: Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Page County last week: Win by forfeit over Madison County
Notes: Bath County has never defeated Page County (0-4). ... The Chargers have been outscored 150-18 by the Panthers in the four games they've played. ... Bath County is in its third season under coach Dillon Fry. ... The Chargers have not had a winning season since 2010. ... Page County lost three of its first four games this season with its lone victory coming in a 47-6 thumping of Nelson County. ... The Panthers are giving up 39.7 points per game in their three losses. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum is in his second season the team's starting signal-caller. ... The Panthers are in their 10th season under coach Joey Soltis.
Prediction: Page County 41, Bath County 7
