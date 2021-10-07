ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|5-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|1-1
|3.
|Luray
|4-0
|4.
|Turner Ashby
|3-2
|5.
|Wilson Memorial
|3-1
|6.
|Buffalo Gap
|4-1
|7.
|Broadway
|3-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Harrisonburg and Waynesboro.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 7 Broadway (3-2) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (3-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Bye week
Broadway last week: Central 26, Broadway 13
Notes: These two teams have played 60 previous times, but did not play during the 2021 condensed spring season. ... Turner Ashby has won five of the previous seven games against Broadway. ... Knights quarterback Cole Hoover (397 total yards, two touchdowns) played quarterback for the Gobblers as a sophomore in 2019. ... Turner Ashby running back Sam Shickel has 59 carries for 444 yards and five touchdowns. ... Knights linebackers Dylan Eppard, Addison Simmons, Beau Baylor and Micah Shank have combined for 95 tackles this season. ... Turner Ashby has forced eight turnovers on defense and has five total sacks. ... Broadway is giving up just 6.8 points per game in its three wins this season. ... The Gobblers have nine total sacks this season. ... Broadway linebacker Christian Nicklow leads the team with 30 tackles, including five for a loss. ... Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 774 total yards and six touchdowns. ... Broadway running back Cameron Showalter has 104 carries for 645 yards and seven scores. ... Six different players have at least three receptions this season for the Gobblers.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 24, Broadway 21
Spotswood (1-4) at Rockbridge County (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6 (March 5, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Rockbridge County last week: Bye week
Spotswood last week: Virginia High 48, Spotswood 35
Notes: Rockbridge County's 38-6 win in Penn Laird this past spring was the program's first over Spotswood since 2010. ... The Wildcats are the reigning Valley District champions. ... RCHS quarterback Miller Jay leads the Valley District with 639 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Wildcats receiver Turner Cook has a district-best 267 receiving yards and fives scores on 14 receptions. ... Rockbridge County's leading rusher is Seamus Looney with 48 carries for 266 yards and a touchdown. ... Wildcats linebacker Austin Higgins has a team-high 30 tackles this season. ... Spotswood running back Tre Holsapple leads the Valley District with 684 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries. ... Trailblazers senior D.C. Lubin has 49 carries for 392 yards and six scores. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 20-of-43 passing for 247 yards with no scores and four interceptions. ... Spotswood is giving up just 75.6 yards per game through the air. ... Noah Burtner leads the Trailblazers with 41 tackles this season. ... The Spotswood defense has forced nine turnovers.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 27, Spotswood 21
East Rockingham (0-3) at Page County (3-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 35, Page County 30 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Elkton)
Page County last week: Page County 42, Bath County 0
East Rockingham last week: Did not play
Notes: Page County has never defeated East Rockingham in 10 previous meetings. ... The Panthers are giving up 39.7 points per game in losses this season. ... Page is giving up just three points per game in its wins. ... Panthers quarterback Hayden Plum is in his second year as the team's starter. ... Page senior Blake Turpen is a two-way starter at linebacker and running back. ... The Panthers are in their 10th season under coach Joey Soltis. ... East Rockingham lost 10 straight games. ... The Eagles are in their first season under coach Scott Turner. ... Freshman quarterback Jakari Eaves is 39-of-65 passing for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception for East Rockingham. ... The Eagles do not have a 100-yard rusher. ... ERHS receiver Zackary Joyner has a team-best 86 receiving yards on 10 receptions.
Prediction: East Rockingham 21, Page County 20
Fort Defiance (1-4) at Staunton (2-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10 (March 5, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Staunton last week: Harrisonburg 16, Staunton 0
Fort Defiance last week: Bye week
Notes: Staunton has lost three straight games by a combined score of 114-21. ... The Storm haven't defeated Fort Defiance since 2016, but had won 13 of the previous 14 before then. ... Staunton running back Malik McKenzie has 54 carries for 273 yards and four touchdowns. ... SHS quarterback Walker Darby leads the Shenandoah District with 688 passing yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, but has completed just 42 percent of his passes. ... Staunton receiver Bucky Scott leads the district with 13 catches foe 351 yards and four scores. ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn has 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception this year. ... Fort Defiance is coming off a shocking 17-16 upset of Rockbridge County two weeks ago. ... The Indians are averaging just 10.4 points per game. ... Freshman quarterback Trey Miller has 428 yards of total offense for Fort. ... Indians running back Riley Miller is fifth in the Shenandoah District with 60 carries for 416 yards and three scores. ... Fort hasn't won back-to-back games since wins over Broadway and Staunton in October of 2019. ... The Indians have lost nine of their last 11 overall.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 20, Staunton 14
