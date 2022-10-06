ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (11)
|3-1
|2.
|Central (2)
|6-0
|3.
|Luray (1)
|5-0
|4.
|Strasburg
|4-1
|5.
|Spotswood
|4-1
|T6.
|Staunton
|5-0
|T6.
|Stuarts Draft
|4-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Clarke County, Buffalo Gap and Wilson Memorial.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Buffalo Gap (4-1) at No. 1 Riverheads (3-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 37, Buffalo Gap 0 (Nov. 26, 2021 in Greenville)
Riverheads last week: Game cancelled
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 44, Waynesboro 14
Notes: Riverheads has won 53 of its last 54 games overall. ... The Gladiators have six different players with at least 50 rushing yards this season, led by Luke Bryant with 46 carries for 391 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Riverheads quarterback Bennett Dunlap is 7-of-13 passing for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception. ... Cody Cash has 34 carries for 271 yards and four scores for the Gladiators. ... Buffalo Gap has not defeated Riverheads since 2008 and has beat them just four times this century. ... The Bison have four different running backs with at least 200 yards rushing, led by Dylan Alphin with 62 carries for 631 yards and three scores. ... Gap quarterback Micah Canterbury is 9-of-21 passing for 115 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. ... Cole Blackwell leads the Bison with 43 tackles, an interceptions and a blocked kick.
Prediction: Riverheads 35, Buffalo Gap 21
No. 3 Luray (5-0) at No. 2 Central (6-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Luray 25, Central 13 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Luray)
Central last week: Central 20, Broadway 12
Luray last week: Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0
Notes: Central has defeated Luray seven of the last eight times they've played, but the Bulldogs came out with a 25-13 victory in their last meeting back in 2019. ... Falcons running back Nazaiah Merit and Tyler Forbes have combined for 150 carries for 857 yards and 14 touchdowns. ... Central quarterback Nick Barahone is 23-of-39 passing for 421 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Ben Walters leads the Falcons with seven receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. ... Luray is averaging 385.2 rushing yards per game. ... Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 63 carries for 615 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Kenny Frye and Caison Bryant have combined for 808 rushing yards and 12 scores for Luray. ... Bulldogs quarterback Ryder Liscomb is 5-of-10 passing for 36 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Prediction: Luray 28, Central 27
Rockbridge County (2-3) at No. 5 Spotswood (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Lexington)
Spotswood last week: Bye
Rockbridge County last week: Bye
Notes: Rockbridge County quarterback Garrett Claytor is 15-of-35 passing for 205 yards. ... The Wildcats have three different players with over 100 yards rushing this season. ... Rockbridge has zero receivers with over 100 yards receiving. ... The Wildcats are off to their worst start since 2016. ... Spotswood's James Stowe has 97 carries for 579 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Rayne Dean has 350 all-purpose yards and a score for the Trailblazers. ... Spotswood quarterback Elliott Brown is 43-of-75 passing for 760 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Matthew Craig and Aiden Grefe have two interceptions apiece for the Trailblazers.
Prediction: Spotswood 31, Rockbridge County 17
No. 6 Stuarts Draft (4-1) at No. 6 Staunton (5-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 42, Staunton 20 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Stuarts Draft)
Staunton last week: Staunton 7, Harrisonburg 0
Stuarts Draft last week: Luray 49, Stuarts Draft 0
Notes: Staunton is off to its best start since 2017. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby is 24-of-42 passing for 511 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads Staunton with 69 carries for 365 yards and seven scores. ... Marc Geffrard has four catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns for the Storm. ... Stuarts Draft has won three straight and four of the last six against Staunton. ... The Cougars are coming off their first shutout loss since 2015. ... Da'shea Smith leads Draft with 118 carries for 651 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Troy Thompson leads the Cougars on defense with 41 tackles, including nine for a loss, and two interceptions.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 24, Staunton 21
Turner Ashby (3-2) at Broadway (1-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 22, Turner Ashby 7 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Broadway last week: Central 20, Broadway 12
Turner Ashby last week: Bye
Notes: Broadway running back Cole Wuenschel has 106 carries for 558 yards and six touchdowns. ... Gobblers quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 36-of-91 passing for 425 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Ryder Post and Hunter Deavers have combined for 27 receptions for 352 yards and three scores for Broadway. ... Caleb Estep leads the Gobblers with 32 tackles, including two for a loss on defense. .... Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank has 818 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. ... Knights running back Beau Baylor leads the team with 75 carries for 402 yards and six touchdowns. ... Micah Matthews leads TA with 26 catches for 263 yards and two scores. ... Baylor also has 31 tackles and two interceptions at linebacker.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 28, Broadway 20
Fort Defiance (3-2) at Wilson Memorial (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 35, Western Albemarle 14
Fort Defiance last week: Bye
Notes: Wilson Memorial has won five of its last seven against Fort Defiance. ... The Green Hornets are led by Brayden Tyree with 78 carries for 597 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Ronin Tabler has 45 carries for 367 yards and five scores for Wilson while Ryan Mundie has 66 carries for 430 yards and five touchdowns. ... Aiden Podgorski is 21-of-46 passing for 369 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Green Hornets. ... Fort Defiance is off to its best start since 2019. ... Indians quarterback Trey Miller has 921 total yards and 12 touchdowns this season. ... Bradley Hebb has 67 carries for 359 yards and three scores for Fort. ... Talyn Armentrout leads the Indians with 17 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 27, Fort Defiance 21
Page County (2-3) at East Rockingham (2-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 34, Page County 27 (Oct. 8, 2021 in Shenandoah)
East Rockingham last week: Strasburg 28, East Rockingham 0
Page County last week: Page County 44, Bath County 25
Notes: East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is 77-of-151 passing for 1,123 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... The Eagles have three different receivers with at least 330 yards receiving. ... Ben Dinkel leads East Rock with 71 carries for 338 yards and two scores. ... Blake Morris has 623 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns for the Eagles. ... Page County has never defeated East Rockingham (0-11). ... The Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with last week's win over Bath County. ... Page quarterback Hayden Plum had 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns in last week's win. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May.
Prediction: East Rockingham 34, Page County 14
