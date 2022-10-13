ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (8)
|4-1
|2.
|Luray (6)
|6-0
|3.
|Strasburg
|5-1
|4.
|Central
|6-1
|5.
|Spotswood
|5-1
|6.
|Staunton
|6-0
|T7.
|Clarke County
|4-2
|T7.
|Wilson Memorial
|5-1
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Buffalo Gap, Stuarts Draft and Turner Ashby.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 7 Wilson Memorial (5-1) at No. 1 Riverheads (4-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 56, Wilson Memorial 14 (Oct. 16, 2021 in Fishersville)
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28
Notes: Riverheads has won the last eight meetings with Wilson Memorial and 13 of the last 16. ... The Gladiators are giving up 11.7 points per game in their four wins this season. ... Riverheads standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash returned from injury last week against Buffalo Gap, scoring on his first carry of the game and finishing with over 100 yards rushing in the first half alone. ... The Gladiators have won 54 of their last 55 games overall, dating back to 2018. ... Wilson Memorial is off to its best start since 2014. ... Brayden Tyree leads a three-head Green Hornets rushing attack with 99 carries for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Ryan Mundie and Ronin Tabler have combined for 924 rushing yards and 12 scores of their own for Wilson. ... Green Hornets quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 28-of-55 passing for 484 yards and four touchdowns.
Prediction: Riverheads 31, Wilson Memorial 20
East Rockingham (3-4) at No. 2 Luray (6-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 37, Luray 20 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Elkton)
Luray last week: Luray 41, Central 25
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 38, Page County 8
Notes: Luray is off to its best start since 2017. ... The Bulldogs have lost three straight and nine of 11 overall to East Rockingham. ... Brady Jenkins leads Luray with 79 carries for 734 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Five different running backs have at least 200 yards rushing and two scores for the Bulldogs. ... East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves is 89-of-173 passing for 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. ... Blake Morris has 779 total yards of offense and 11 scores this season. ... Three different receiver have at least 350 receiving yards for the Eagles. ... Linebacker Ben Dinkel leads East Rockingham with 46 tackles.
Prediction: Luray 38, East Rockingham 23
No. 5 Spotswood (5-1) at Turner Ashby (4-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20
Notes: Spotswood running back James Stowe leads the team with 121 carries for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Rayne Dean has 417 all-purpose yards and three scores for the Trailblazers. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 54-of-92 passing for 922 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Aiden Grefe leads Spotswood with 23 receptions for 464 yards and four scores. .... Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank has 1,160 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns. ... TA running back Beau Baylor leads the team with 84 carries for 484 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Micah Matthews leads the Knights with 31 receptions for 307 yards and two scores. ... Noah Warble leads TA with 51 tackles, including four for a loss.
Prediction: Spotswood 28, Turner Ashby 27
No. 6 Staunton (6-0) at Fort Defiance (3-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Staunton 21, Fort Defiance 7 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Staunton)
Fort Defiance last week: Wilson Memorial 42, Fort Defiance 28
Staunton last week: Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21
Notes: Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller has 1,093 all-purpose yards and 16 total touchdowns this season. ... Talyn Armentrout leads the Indians with 20 receptions for 438 yards and four scores. ... Bradley Hebb ranks second on Fort with 67 carries for 359 yards and three touchdowns. ... The Indians have allowed just four sacks this season. ... Staunton is off to its best start since 2017. ... SHS quarterback Walker Darby is 27-of-56 passing for 551 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads the Storm with 85 carries for 459 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Four different receivers have at least 110 yards for Staunton.
Prediction: Staunton 31, Fort Defiance 24
Buffalo Gap (4-2) at Stuarts Draft (4-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Swoope)
Stuarts Draft last week: Staunton 35, Stuarts Draft 21
Buffalo Gap last week: Riverheads 27, Buffalo Gap 7
Notes: Stuarts Draft is coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since a three-game skid to end 2018. ... Draft running back Da'shea Smith leads the Shenandoah District in rushing. ... The Cougars allowed 21 fourth-quarter points in last week's 35-21 loss to Staunton. ...Draft has won six straight over Buffalo Gap. ... The Bison have four running backs with at least 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns. ... Dylan Alphin paces the Gap rushing attack with 71 carries for 657 yards and three scores. ... Micah Canterbury is 15-of-35 passing for 174 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bison. ... Cole Blackwell leads Gap defensively with 53 tackles and two interceptions.
Prediction: Stuarts Draft 21, Buffalo Gap 20
Harrisonburg (0-6) at Broadway (1-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Harrisonburg)
Broadway last week: Turner Ashby 34, Broadway 20
Harrisonburg last week: Bye
Notes: Broadway earned its first win over Harrisonburg since 2014 last year. ... The Gobblers are led by Cole Wuenschel with 138 carries for 690 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Broadway quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 41-of-113 passing for 664 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Hunter Deavers leads the Gobblers with 23 receptions for 333 yards and two scores. ... Harrisonburg is off to its worst start in program history. ... The Blue Streaks are averaging 4.5 points per game and have been shutout four times this season. ... Harrisonburg's JJ Engle is 25-of-57 passing for 239 yards and two scores. ... Blue Streaks running back VJ Bullard leads the team with 61 carries for 248 yards and a touchdown.
Prediction: Broadway 28, Harrisonburg 17
Rockbridge County (2-4) at Waynesboro (0-6)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Lexington)
Waynesboro last week: Bye
Rockbridge County last week: Spotswood 25, Rockbridge County 20
Notes: Waynesboro has not defeated Rockbridge County since 2009 and has done so just twice since 2001. ... Little Giants quarterback Blake Jones is 51-of-116 passing for 546 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Ryan Barbour leads Waynesboro with 57 carries for 322 yards and four scores. ... Taylin Henderson has 20 tackles for loss for the Little Giants on defense. ... Rockbridge quarterback Garrett Claytor is 16-of-39 passing for 232 yards this season. ... The Wildcats have three players with over 100 yards rushing this season. ... Rockbridge is off to its worst start since 2016. ... The Wildcats have lost four of their last five.
Prediction: Waynesboro 27, Rockbridge County 21
