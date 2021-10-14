ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads
|6-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|2-1
|3.
|Luray
|4-0
|4.
|Turner Ashby
|4-2
|5.
|Wilson Memorial
|4-2
|6.
|Buffalo Gap
|4-2
|7.
|Broadway
|3-3
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Rockbridge County, Harrisonburg and Waynesboro.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 3 Luray (4-0) at East Rockingham (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 53, Luray 23 (Nov. 2, 2019 at JMU's Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg)
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
Luray last week: Did not play
Notes: East Rockingham has won eight of its last 10 over Luray. ... The Eagles overcame a 20-point third-quarter deficit in last week's 34-27 victory over Page County. ... East Rockingham is in its first season under coach Scott Turner. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves if 64-of-102 passing for 595 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Eaves, Ben Dinkel and Logan Frye all have over 100 yards rushing for the Eagles. ... East Rock receivers Zachary Joyner, Xavier Butler and Blake Morris all have over 150 yards receiving. ... Luray currently ranks No. 1 in the Region 2B power ratings. ... LHS quarterback Brady Jenkins has 716 total yards and eight touchdowns this season. ...Bulldogs running backs Kenny Frye and Drayvin Stevens have combined for 487 rushing yards and six scores. ... Alex Runyan leads Luray with 25 tackles. ... The Bulldogs haven't had a losing season since 2012. ... Luray has never defeated East Rockingham in Elkton.
Prediction: Luray 28, East Rockingham 21
No. 4 Turner Ashby (4-2) at Spotswood (1-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 14, Spotswood 6 (Feb. 24, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Spotswood last week: Rockbridge County 47, Spotswood 36
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21 (2OT)
Notes: Spotswood has lost 11 of its last 13 overall. ... The Trailblazers are giving up 45.2 points per game in their five losses. ... Spotswood has won five of its last six against Turner Ashby. ... Trailblazers running back Tre Holsapple leads the Valley District with 119 carries for 854 yards and eight touchdowns. ... SHS running backs D.C. Lubin and Noah Burtner have combined for 581 yards and 11 more scores. ... Burtner also leads the Trailblazers with 43 tackles on defense. ... Turner Ashby quarterback Cole Hoover is 33-of-63 passing for 457 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. ... Knights running back Sam Shickel leads the team with 516 rushing yards and five touchdowns. ... Jalin Quintanilla, Dylan Eppard and Hoover all have at least 110 rushing yards and two scores for TA. ... The Knights are converting on 78 percent of fourth downs this season. ... Eppard and Addison Simmons have combined for 81 tackles at the linebacker position for Turner Ashby. ... Shickel has two interceptions as a defense back for the Knights.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 19
No. 7 Broadway (3-3) at Harrisonburg (3-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 21, Broadway 14 (March 30, 2021 in Broadway)
Harrisonburg last week: Bye
Broadway last week: Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21 (2OT)
Notes: Harrisonburg has won six in a row over Broadway and seven of the last eight. ... The Blue Streaks are coming off a bye, but posted a 16-0 shutout of Staunton the week before. ... Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago has 622 total yards and four touchdowns this season. ... Blue Streaks running back Aaron McAfee Jr. had 96 carries for 437 yards and two scores. ... The HHS receiving trio of Kris Walker, JJ Engle and Xavier Williams have combined for 21 catches for 317 yards and two scores. ... Alex Spitler leads the Blue Streaks with 50 tackles and a pair of sacks this season. ... Broadway is averaging 282 total yards and 21 points per game this season. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter has 127 carries for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 803 total yards and six scores. ... Brade Smith leads the Gobblers with 17 receptions for 153 yards. ... Linebacker Christian Nicklow leads Broadway with 38 tackles. ... Defensive backs Ben Hutcheson and Coy Thompson have combined for five interceptions for the Gobblers.
Prediction: Broadway 28, Harrisonburg 27
Petersburg, W.Va (1-4) at Page County (3-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: First meeting
Page County last week: East Rockingham 34, Page County 27
Petersburg last week: Hampshire 35, Petersburg 14
Notes: Page County blew a 20-point third-quarter leads in last week's 34-27 loss to East Rockingham. ... Panthers quarterback Hayden Plum missed the fourth quarter of the loss with an injury. ... Page County currently sits in the eighth, and final, playoff spot in the Region 2B power ratings. ... The Panthers are giving up 38.3 points per game in their four losses this season. ... Page County senior running back Blake Turpen had 24 carries for 252 yards and a touchdown in the loss to East Rockingham. ... The Panthers are seeking their third consecutive trip to the postseason. ... Petersburg has lost four straight games since a thrilling season-opening win over Berkeley Springs. ... The Vikings are in their second season under coach Donny Evans. ... Petersburg has only two seniors on its roster in quarterback/safety Cody Nuzum and offensive lineman Levi Alexander. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs. ... The only other local team the Vikings have ever played is Broadway in 1954. ... Petersburg is giving up 34.6 points per game this season.
Prediction: Page County 28, Petersburg 24
Fort Defiance (1-5) at Staunton (2-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10 (March 5, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Staunton last week: Stuarts Draft 42, Staunton 20
Fort Defiance last week: Wilson Memorial 47, Fort Defiance 7
Notes: Staunton has won nine of its last 11 against Fort Defiance, but dropped two in a row. ... The Storm are being outscored 156-41 during their current four-game losing streak. ... Staunton quarterback Walker Darby leads the Shenandoah District with 802 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Storm receiver Bucky Scott leads the district with 17 catches for 455 yards and five scores. ... Staunton running back Malik McKenzie has 68 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns. ... Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn has 71 tackles, including five for loss, with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception. ... Fort Defiance has committed 13 turnovers this season. ... Indians freshman quarterback Trey Miller has 530 total yards and five touchdowns. ... Fort Defiance running back Riley Miller leads the team with 71 carries for 447 yards and three scores. ... Indians senior Shannon Knicely, who is also the backup quarterback, leads the team in receiving with five catches for 105 yards and a score. ... Fort Defiance is giving up 44.2 points per game in its five losses. ... The Indians have converted just 22 percent on third down this season.
Prediction: Staunton 23, Fort Defiance 21
