ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (12)
|7-0
|2.
|Stuarts Draft
|4-1
|3
|Turner Ashby
|5-2
|4.
|Broadway
|4-3
|5.
|Rockbridge County
|5-2
|6.
|Luray
|4-1
|7.
|Wilson Memorial
|4-3
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Buffalo Gap and East Rockingham.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Harrisonburg (3-4) at No. 3 Turner Ashby (5-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12 (March 19, 2021 in Harrisonburg)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0
Harrisonburg last week: Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18
Notes: Turner Ashby has won three in a row, including back-to-back Valley District games. ... The Knights are giving up 7.4 points per game in wins this season. ... TA quarterback Cole Hoover is 41-of-74 passing for 646 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Knights running back Sam Shickel leads the team with 84 carries for 550 yards and five scores. ... TA linebackers Dylan Eppard and Addison Simmons have combined for 118 tackles. ... Harrisonburg has won 13 of its last 16 against Turner Ashby. ... HHS quarterback Keenan Glago has 883 total yards and eight touchdowns this year. ... Blue Streaks running back Aaron McAfee Jr. is the team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 467 yards and two scores. ... Harrisonburg receiver Kris Walker leads the team with 14 catches for 279 yards and four scores. ... Senior linebacker Guillermo Lopez Mejia leads the team with 68 total tackles.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 34, Harrisonburg 21
No. 5 Rockbridge County (5-2) at No. 4 Broadway (4-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21 (March 19, 2021 in Lexington)
Broadway last week: Broadway 37, Harrisonburg 18
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Notes: Broadway quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has 981 total yards and eight touchdowns this season. ... Gobblers running back Cameron Showalter leads the Valley District with 151 carries for 935 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... Broadway tight end Brade Smith and receiver Hunter Deavers have combined for 30 receptions for 334 yards and a score. ... BHS linebacker Christian Nicklow leads the team with 37 tackles. ... Ben Hutcheson, Coy Thompson and Andrue Maul have combined for six interceptions for the Gobblers on defense. ... Rockbridge County has won eight of its last 10 against Broadway. ... The Wildcats haven't had a losing season since 2016 and are the current Valley District reigning champions. ... RCHS quarterback Miller Jay is 93-of-170 passing for a district-leading 1,248 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Rockbridge has six different players with at least 120 receiving yards. ... Anthony Poindexter leads the Wildcats with just 334 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Prediction: Broadway 28, Rockbridge County 27
East Rockingham (2-3) at Clarke County (6-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7 (Nov. 15, 2019 in Berryville)
Clarke County last week: Meridian 14, Clarke County 7
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 37, Luray 20
Notes: Clarke County hasn't had a losing season since 2006. ... The Eagles are averaging 270 rushing yards and 31.2 points per game this season. ... Defensively, Clarke County is giving up 168.7 yards per game and just 7.2 points. ... Eagles running back Kyler Darlington leads the team with 96 carries for 686 yards and nine touchdowns. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 47 carries for 320 yards and three touchdowns and has attempted just 30 passes this season. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 75-of-123 passing for 762 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Logan Frye (233) and Ben Dinkel (183) have combined for 416 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. ... Zach Joyner leads East Rock with 25 catches for 262 yards and two scores. ... ERHS receiver Xavier Butler is averaging 21 yards per receptions and has three scores. ... Dinkel leads the Eagles with 60 tackles.
Prediction: Clarke County 27, East Rockingham 21
Waynesboro (2-5) at Spotswood (1-6)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 47, Waynesboro 7 (Oct. 5, 2018 in Waynesboro)
Spotswood last week: Turner Ashby 43, Spotswood 0
Waynesboro last week: Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Notes: Spotswood has won four straight and 12 of the last 13 against Waynesboro. ... The Trailblazers are giving up 39.4 points per game this season. ... SHS running back Tre Holsapple is second in the Valley District with 865 rushing yards on 129 carries to go along with eight touchdowns. ... Trailblazers senior D.C. Lubin has 69 carries for 489 yards and seven scores. ... Spotswood linebacker Noah Burtner leads the team with 52 tackles. ... Waynesboro running back Ryan Barbour leads the Shenandoah District with 112 carries for 1,036 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... WHS receiver Evan Sites leads the team nine catches for 141 yards and a score. ... Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones has completed 39-of-95 passes for 504 yards, two scores and three interceptions. ... Te'Shawn Gamble leads the Little Giants with 41 tackles and an interception. ... Barbour also has 34 tackles on defense for Waynesboro ans has 107 yards and a score through the air.
Prediction: Waynesboro 24, Spotswood 21
