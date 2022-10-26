ShenValley 7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (14)
|6-1
|2.
|Strasburg
|7-1
|3.
|Central
|7-1
|4.
|Luray
|6-2
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|6-2
|6.
|Staunton
|7-1
|7.
|Clarke County
|6-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Buffalo Gap, Spotswood and East Rockingham.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Riverheads (6-1) at No. 6 Staunton (7-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 56, Staunton 7 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Greenville)
Staunton last week: Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14
Notes: Linebacker Peyton Dunn leads the Staunton defense with an area-high 98 tackles, including five for a loss. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby is 50-of-88 passing for 767 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads Staunton with 95 carries for 526 yards and 10 scores. ... Four different receivers have at least 100 yards for the Storm. ... Riverheads has won four straight and six of seven against Staunton. ... Gladiators running back Cayden Cook-Cash had 12 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Fort Defiance. ... Luke Bryant and Cody Cash combined for 155 yards on 16 carries in last week's win for Riverheads. ... Gladiators quarterback Bennett Dunlap had a passing and rushing score.
Prediction: Riverheads 41, Staunton 20
No. 4 Luray (6-2) at No. 7 Clarke County (6-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 14, Luray 0 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Luray)
Clarke County last week: Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7
Luray last week: Strasburg 26, Luray 23
Notes: Kyler Darlington, the reigning Bull Run District Player of the Year, leads Clarke County with 92 carries for 587 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 759 all-purpose yards and five scores. ... The Eagles have five players with at least 160 yards rushing. ... Carson Chinn leads Clarke on defense with 88 tackles. ... The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back losses after opening the season with six straight wins. ... Brady Jenkins leads Luray with 116 carries for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Kenny Frye has 97 carries for 812 yards and eight scores for the Bulldogs. ... LHS quarterback Ryder Liscomb (6-of-12 passing, 45 yards, three touchdowns, one interception) missed last week's game against Strasburg.
Prediction: Luray 28, Clarke County 21
No. 5 Turner Ashby (6-2) at Waynesboro (1-7)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 27, Turner Ashby 14 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Waynesboro last week: Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 51, Harrisonburg 21
Notes: Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones is 69-of-159 passing for 835 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Ryan Barbour leads the Little Giants with 66 carries for 327 yards and four scores. ... Xavier McCarthy has a team-high 22 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown for Waynesboro. ... Taylin Henderson leads the Little Giants with 48 tackles, including an area-best 23 for a loss. ... Turner Ashby quarterback Micah Shank is 83-of-124 passing for 1,207 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Beau Baylor leads the Knights with 109 carries for 633 yards and nine scores. ... Gage Kelley has 37 carries for 234 yards for TA. ... Micah Matthews leads the Knights with 44 receptions for 599 yards and four touchdowns.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 14
Wilson Memorial (5-3) at Buffalo Gap (5-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 46, Wilson Memorial 22 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Fishersville)
Buffalo Gap last week: Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17
Wilson Memorial last week: Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20
Notes: Buffalo Gap has won six of the last seven over Wilson Memorial. ... The Bison have four players with at least 225 rushing yards. ... Dylan Alphin leads Gap with 86 carries for 731 yards and four touchdowns. ... Bison quarterback Micah Canterbury is 26-of-55 passing for 364 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. ... Brayden Tyree leads Wilson Memorial with 111 carries for 831 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie have combined for 1,157 rushing yards and 15 scores. ... WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 63-of-113 passing for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Alex Jordan leads Wilson with 56 tackles while Parker Baucom has 55.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 21, Buffalo Gap 20
Broadway (2-6) at Spotswood (6-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 49, Spotswood 14 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Broadway)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0
Broadway last week: Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14
Notes: The Spotswood defense limited Waynesboro to less than 125 yards of total offense in last week's 33-0 win. ... SHS running back James Stowe leads the Valley District in rushing. ... Wide receiver Matthew Craig took snaps behind center in the Wildcat formation last week for the Trailblazers and scored twice. ... Four different players scored for Spotswood in last week's win. ... Cole Wuenschel leads Broadway with 158 carries for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games. ... BHS freshman running back Hunter Honeycutt had a pair of scores in last week's loss to Rockbridge County. ... Ethan Wince-Pfamatter is 54-of-138 passing for 818 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions for the Gobblers. ... Ryder Post leads Broadway with 18 receptions for 329 yards and two scores.
Prediction: Spotswood 31, Broadway 14
East Rockingham (4-5) at Madison County (5-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 44, Madison County 13 (Oct. 28, 2021 in Elkton)
Madison County last week: Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20
East Rockingham last week: Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7
Notes: Madison County is having its best season since 2016. ... The Mountaineers have had just two winning seasons since 2010. ... MCHS quarterback Wade Fox is considered one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the Bull Run District. ... William Dickey serves as the top receiver for Madison. ... East Rockingham has won four straight against Madison County and eight of the last 10. ... Blake Morris has 889 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns for the Eagles. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 119-of-223 passing for 1,609 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. ... Ben Dinkel leads East Rock with 647 rushing yards and three scores.
Prediction: East Rockingham 27, Madison County 21
Harrisonburg (0-8) at Rockbridge County (3-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 32, Rockbridge County 21 (Oct. 29, 2021 in Harrisonburg)
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14
Harrisonburg last week: Turner Ashby 51, Harrisonburg 21
Notes: Daronde' Stores leads Rockbridge County with 598 rushing yards this season. ... RCHS quarterback Garrett Claytor has thrown for 284 yards this season. ... Isaiah Poindexter has 238 yards rushing for the Wildcats. ... Rockbridge is coming off a thrilling win over Broadway in Valley District action. ... JJ Engle has thrown for 491 yards and four touchdowns this season ... Manny Norris leads the Blue Streaks with 65 tackles, including four for a loss. ... VJ Bullard leads HHS with 71 carries for 328 yards. ... Engle also has 35 carries for 212 yards for the Streaks.
Prediction: Rockbridge County 21, Harrisonburg 14
