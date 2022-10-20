ShenValley7 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (14)
|5-1
|2.
|Strasburg
|6-1
|3.
|Central
|7-1
|4.
|Luray
|6-1
|5.
|Staunton
|7-0
|6.
|Turner Ashby
|5-2
|7.
|Clarke County
|5-2
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: East Rockingham, Stuarts Draft, Buffalo Gap, Spotswood and Wilson Memorial.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer) T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
No. 1 Riverheads (5-1) at Fort Defiance (3-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 56, Fort Defiance 7 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Greenville)
Fort Defiance last week: Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Notes: Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller is 1,183 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns this season ... Bradley Hebb has 67 carries for 359 yards and three scores for the Indians. ... Fort receiver Talyn Armentrout leads the team with 21 receptions for 455 yards and four scores. ... Landon Barb has 12 catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Indians. ... Riverheads has won five straight and 11 of the last 122 against Fort Defiance. ... The Gladiators' last loss to the Indians came in 1979. ... Riverheads is allowing 14 points per game in Shenandoah District play. ... Gladiators running back Luke Bryant has four rushing touchdowns in last week's win over Wilson Memorial.
Prediction: Riverheads 45, Fort Defiance 20
No. 2 Strasburg (6-1) at No. 3 Luray (6-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Strasburg 20, Luray 0 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Strasburg)
Luray last week: East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 42, Madison County 14
Notes: Four different players have at least 230 rushing yards for Luray. ... Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 97 carries for 825 yards and 11 scores. ... Kenny Frye also has 77 carries for 702 yards and seven touchdowns for Luray. ... LHS quarterback Ryder Liscomb has attempted just 12 passes this season. ... Strasburg has won the last three meetings with Luray. ... The Rams' only loss this season came as the result of a forfeit against Skyline in Week 1. ... Braden Stern leads Strasburg with 62 carries for 590 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Takhi Coates has 68 carries for 576 yards and six scores for the Rams.
Prediction: Luray 28, Strasburg 27
Buffalo Gap (4-3) at No. 5 Staunton (7-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 42, Staunton 14 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Swoope)
Staunton last week: Staunton 14, Fort Defiance 12
Buffalo Gap last week: Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Notes: In its first season under head coach Michael Bell, Staunton is off to its best start since 2006. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby has completed 42-of-74 passes for 718 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads Staunton with 90 carries for 504 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Thomas Chisley and Marc Geffrard have combined for 19 receptions for 382 yards and six scores for the Storm. ... Buffalo Gap has won four straight against Staunton. ... The Bison have lost back-to-back games and are averaging 9.5 points per game during the skid. ... Gap has three running backs with at least 500 yards rushing. ... BGHS baseball standout Micah Canterbury is the quarterback for the Bison.
Prediction: Staunton 21, Buffalo Gap 17
No. 6 Turner Ashby (5-2) at Harrisonburg (0-7)
Monday, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 40, Turner Ashby 21 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Harrisonburg last week: Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Notes: Harrisonburg has won six of the last eight against Turner Ashby. ... The Blue Streaks are off to their worst start in program history. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle has 703 all-purpose yards and four scores this season. ... Manny Norris leads the Blue Streaks with 65 tackles, including four for a loss. ... TA quarterback Micah Shank has 1,462 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Beau Baylor leads the Knights with 98 carries for 558 yards and eight scores. ... Micah Matthews leads TA and the Valley District with 40 receptions for 484 yards and three scores. ... Joey Amlacher has eight catches for 230 yards and a trio of touchdowns for the Knights.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 38, Harrisonburg 10
No. 7 Clarke County (5-2) at East Rockingham (4-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 31, East Rockingham 0 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Berryville)
East Rockingham last week: East Rockingham 35, Luray 14
Clarke County last week: Clarke County 41, Meridian 0
Notes: East Rockingham has just one win over Clarke County in program history (2019). ... Ben Dinkel leads the Eagles with 559 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 57 tackles on defense. ... Blake Morris has 857 all-purpose yards and 14 scores for East Rock. ... ERHS quarterback Jakari Eaves is 110-of-202 passing for 1,541 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. ... Clarke County is averaging 197.7 rushing yards per game. ... Five different players have at least 160 rushing yards for the Eagles. ... Kyler Darlington leads Clarke with 69 carries for 446 yards and eight touchdowns. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 733 all-purpose yards and five scores on the year.
Prediction: Clarke County 24, East Rockingham 21
Wilson Memorial (5-2) at Stuarts Draft (5-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Fishersville)
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 17, Buffalo Gap 12
Wilson Memorial last week: Riverheads 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Notes: Stuarts Draft has won five of the last six against Wilson Memorial. ... Cougars running back Da'shea Smith leads the team with 134 carries for 668 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Three Draft players (Smith, Troy Thompson and Landon Graber) have at least 325 rushing yards each. ... Thompson leads the Cougars on defense with 65 tackles, two sacks and a pair of interceptions. ... Brayden Tyree, Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie all have at least 600 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Wilson. ... Tyree leads the Green Hornets with 103 carries for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Wilson quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 49-of-88 passing for 727 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Blake Rodgers leads the Hornets with 20 catches for 397 yards and four scores.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 27, Stuarts Draft 21
Spotswood (5-2) at Waynesboro (1-6)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 38, Spotswood 27 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Penn Laird)
Waynesboro last week: Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
Spotswood last week: Turner Ashby 35, Spotswood 28
Notes: Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones is 61-of-138 passing for 729 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Little Giants running back Amari Carter ran for 128 yards and two scores in last week's win over Rockbridge County. ... Three different receivers have at least 120 receiving yards for Waynesboro. ... Taylin Henderson leads the Little Giants with 20 tackles for a loss this season. ... Spotswood has won 12 of the last 15 against Waynesboro. ... James Stowe leads the Trailblazers with 133 carries for 758 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... SHS quarterback Elliott Brown is 63-of-114 passing for 1,021 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Aiden Grefe leads the Trailblazers with 27 receptions for 503 yards and five scores.
Prediction: Spotswood 30, Waynesboro 21
Broadway (2-5) at Rockbridge County (2-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 42, Rockbridge County 0 (Oct. 22, 2021 in Broadway)
Rockbridge County last week: Waynesboro 24, Rockbridge County 7
Broadway last week: Broadway 20, Harrisonburg 6
Notes: Rockbridge County has won four of the last five against Broadway, but was shutout 42-0 in last year's meeting at BHS. ... The Wildcats are in their first season under head coach Martin Cox. ... Rockbridge quarterback Garrett Claytor has thrown for 276 yards this season. ... The Wildcats have four players with over 100 yards rushing. ... Caleb Estep leads Broadway with 60 tackles, including six for a loss this season. ... Gobblers running back Cole Wuenschel leads the team with 158 carries for 894 yards and 10 scores. ... Hunter Deavers and Ryder Post have combined for 38 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns for Broadway. ... BHS quarterback Ethan Wince-Pfamatter has thrown for 707 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Prediction: Broadway 20, Rockbridge County 14
Mountain View (1-5) at Page County (2-5)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Page County 47, Mountain View 20 (March 20, 2021 in Quicksburg)
Page County last week: Bye
Mountain View last week: Petersburg 49, Mountain View 0
Notes: Page County has won four straight against Mountain View. ... The Panthers are averaging 27.5 points per game in their two wins this season, but just 4.4 per contest in losses. ... Page County is coming off a 21-point non-district win over Bath County two weeks ago in Shenandoah. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May, who is a longtime former defensive coordinator and alum of the school. ... Mountain View is giving up 43.2 points per game in its five losses this season. ... The Generals' lone win this year came in a 51-0 shutout of Massanutten Military Academy on Sept. 30. ... Mountain View is in its second season under head coach Kyle Kokkonen. ... The Generals had to cancel last season after just one game due to a lack of players in the program.
Prediction: Page County 43, Mountain View 14
