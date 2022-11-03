ShenValley 7 Pole
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Riverheads (13)
|7-1
|2.
|Strasburg
|8-1
|3.
|Central
|8-1
|4.
|Luray
|7-2
|5.
|Turner Ashby
|7-2
|6.
|Spotswood
|7-2
|7.
|Clarke County
|6-3
(First-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Stuarts Draft, Staunton, Wilson Memorial, Buffalo Gap and East Rockingham.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R sports editor), Noah Fleischman (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), John Breeden (DN-R writer), Mark Griffin (DN-R writer), Peri Sheinin (sports anchor, WHSV) Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKSCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Chip Crabill (ESPN 1240), Leland McCray (ESPN 1240), Joe Deck (ESPN 1240).
PREDICTIONS
Stuarts Draft (7-2) at No. 1 Riverheads (7-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Greenville)
Riverheads last week: Riverheads 35, Staunton 0
Stuarts Draft last week: Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7
Notes: Riverheads has won six straight over Stuarts Draft and 12 of the last 13. ... Gladiators running back Cayden Cook-Cash had 20 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns in last week's win over Staunton. ... In the shutout victory over the Storm, Riverheads held Staunton to less than 100 yards of total offense. ... Gladiators quarterback had a passing touchdown and a rushing score in the win over the Storm. ... Stuarts Draft is on a three-game winning streak and is giving up 13 points per game during that streak. ... Cougars quarterback Landon Graber had 166 rushing yards and the lone score in last week's win over Fort Defiance. ... Graber also had the game-sealing interception with less than two minutes to go for Draft. ... The Cougars can win the Shenandoah District with a victory over the Gladiators.
Prediction: Riverheads 31, Stuarts Draft 21
No. 2 Strasburg (8-1) at No. 3 Central (8-1)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Central 29, Strasburg 8 (Nov. 19, 2021 in Woodstock)
Central last week: Central 42, William Monroe 0
Strasburg last week: Strasburg 35, Page County 0
Notes: Central has won five of the last six against Strasburg. ... Falcons running back Tyler Forbes scored four touchdowns in last week's win over William Monroe. ... Central has four receivers with at least 100 yards receiving this season. ... The Falcons have allowed a touchdown or less in five games this year. ... Strasburg quarterback Ryan Roller is 28-of-49 passing for 591 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Takhi Coates leads the Rams with 78 carries for 646 yards and six touchdowns. ... Braden Stern has 65 carries for 597 yards and eight scores for Strasburg. ... Roller also has 318 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
Prediction: Central 21, Strasburg 20
Madison County (6-3) at No. 4 Luray (7-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Madison County 26, Luray 20 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Madison)
Luray last week: Luray 28, Clarke County 14
Madison County last week: Madison County 25, East Rockingham 24
Notes: Luray has two 1,000-yard rushers this season. ... Brady Jenkins leads the Bulldogs with 134 carries for 1,047 yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Kenny Frye ranks second on Luray with 114 carries for 1,010 yards and nine scores. ... Caison Bryant and Ryder Liscomb also have six rushing touchdowns apiece for the Bulldogs. ... Madison County snapped an eight-game losing streak against Luray with last year's win at home. ... The Mountaineers are having their best season since 2016. ... James Lamb booted the game-winning field goal with under two minutes remaining to lift Madison over East Rockingham last week. ... MCHS quarterback Wade Fox had a rushing and a throwing touchdowns in the victory.
Prediction: Luray 34, Madison County 17
Rockbridge County (4-5) at No. 5 Turner Ashby (7-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21
Rockbridge County last week: Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23
Notes: Turner Ashby has won four straight and six of its last seven. ... Knights quarterback Micah Shank is 90-of-138 passing for 1,317 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. ... Beau Baylor leads TA with 120 carries for 749 yards and 11 scores. ... Micah Matthews has 47 receptions for 637 yards and four touchdowns for the Knights. ... Rockbridge County has defeated Turner Ashby five of the last times they've met. ... Wildcats quarterback Garrett Claytor has thrown for 293 yards this season. ... Running back Daronde' Stores leads Rockbridge with 801 rushing yards. ... The Wildcats currently sit at No. 9 in the Region 3C playoff ratings.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 35, Rockbridge County 13
Harrisonburg (0-9) at No. 6 Spotswood (7-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Harrisonburg)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 25, Broadway 0
Harrisonburg last week: Rockbridge County 44, Harrisonburg 23
Notes: Spotswood is coming off back-to-back shutout wins over Waynesboro and Broadway. ... James Stowe leads the Trailblazers with 171 carries for 948 yards and 13 touchdowns. ... Elliott Brown is 74-of-140 passing for 1,231 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions for Spotswood. ... Aiden Grefe leads the Trailblazers with 30 receptions for 558 yards and five scores. ... Manny Norris leads Harrisonburg with 88 tackles this season. ... HHS quarterback JJ Engle is 55-of-103 passing for 631 yards and four scores. ... VJ Bullard leads the Blue Streaks with 526 rushing yards and three touchdowns. ... Keith Brown has 22 receptions for 409 yards and three more scores for Harrisonburg.
Prediction: Spotswood 34, Harrisonburg 7
No. 7 Clarke County (6-3) at Page County (3-6)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Clarke County 44, Page County 7 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Berryville)
Page County last week: Strasburg 35, Page County 0
Clarke County last week: Luray 28, Clarke County 14
Notes: Page County is averaging 4.7 points per game in its six losses this season. ... The Panthers have been shutout three different times this year. ... Page has lost five straight to Clarke County and eight of the last 10. ... The Panthers are in their first season under head coach James May and currently sit at No. 9 in the Region 2B playoff ratings. ... Kyler Darlington leads Clarke with 103 carries for 624 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... CCHS quarterback Matthew Sipe has 833 all-purpose yards and six scores. ... Five players have at least 160 rushing yards for the Eagles. ... Linebacker Carson Chinn leads Clarke with 109 tackles.
Prediction: Clarke County 38, Page County 10
Staunton (7-2) at Wilson Memorial (6-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Wilson Memorial 46, Staunton 13 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Staunton)
Wilson Memorial last week: Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20
Staunton last week: Riverheads 35, Staunton 0
Notes: Running back Brayden Tyree leads Wilson Memorial with 128 carries for 1,005 yards and 12 touchdowns. ... Ryan Mundie has 120 carries for 714 yards and 10 scores for the Green Hornets. ... Ronin Tabler also has been impressive rushing the ball with 75 carries for 530 yards and six touchdowns for Wilson. ... WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski is 75-of-130 passing for 1,115 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Linebacker Peyton Dunn leads Staunton with 116 tackles. ... Storm quarterback Walker Darby is 59-of-103 passing for 818 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. ... Braylen Fields leads Staunton with 106 carries for 553 yards and 10 scores. ... Marc Geffrard has 435 all-purpose yards and five scores for the Storm.
Prediction: Wilson Memorial 28, Staunton 21
Fort Defiance (3-6) at Buffalo Gap (5-4)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Buffalo Gap 51, Fort Defiance 12 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Fort Defiance)
Buffalo Gap last week: Wilson Memorial 42, Buffalo Gap 20
Fort Defiance last week: Stuarts Draft 10, Fort Defiance 7
Notes: Buffalo Gap has won eight straight against Fort Defiance. ... Dylan Alphin leads the Bison with 98 carries for 803 yards and five touchdowns. ... Colby Yeago, Blake Robertson and Jeffery Hildebrand all have at least 250 rushing yards tne three scores for Gap. ... Bison quarterback Micah Canterbury is 32-of-764 passing for 406 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. ... Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller has accounted for 1,537 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns. ... Bradley Hebb has 79 carries for 393 yards and three scores for the Indians. ... Talyn Armentrout leads Fort with 30 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns. ... Landon Barb has also been big for the Indians with 15 receptions for 156 yards and two scores.
Prediction: Buffalo Gap 20, Fort Defiance 14
Waynesboro (1-8) at Broadway (2-7)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro)
Broadway last week: Spotswood 25, Broadway 0
Waynesboro last week: Turner Ashby 44, Waynesboro 21
Notes: In six games, Broadway's Cole Wuenschel has 158 carries for 894 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... Freshman Hunter Honeycutt has 34 carries for 143 yards and two scores for the Gobblers. ...BHS receivers Ryder Post and Hunter Deaver each have over 400 receiving yards and a pair of scores each. ... Ethan Foltz leads Broadway on defense with 57 tackles. ... Waynesboro quarterback Blake Jones is 86-of-194 passing for 1m103 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. ... Ryan Barbour leads the Little Giants with 73 carries for 372 yards and five touchdowns. ... Xavier McCarthy leads Waynesboro with 28 receptions for 261 yards and a score. ... Defensively for the Little Giants, Taylin Henderson has 55 tackles, including 26 for a loss.
Prediction: Broadway 20, Waynesboro 14
