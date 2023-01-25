BROADWAY — For the first 16 minutes of the game, the Valley District's top two boys basketball teams battled toe-to-toe.
But Spotswood came sprinting out of the locker room, turned up the heat in the third quarter, and rolled to a critical 64-50 win over Broadway on Tuesday at BHS.
The victory gave the Trailblazers sole possession of first place in the district standings.
"We challenged our guys at the half to step it up," Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said. "Our guys deserve the credit. They executed and made the shots."
The Trailblazers led 23-20 at the break, but the game's difference came in the third quarter as Spotswood pushed the pace and used its speed.
A Tristan Yoder jumper kept Broadway close, 30-27, with 5:30 to go in the third, but the game's turning point came two minutes later.
The Trailblazers got back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson Li and Parker Webb to help push the margin to 45-35 heading to the fourth period.
Sophomore Rayne Deane scored six points in the third for SHS, and Tyler Sprague added five points, including a 3-pointer. Spotswood was able to maintain a double-digit lead throughout the final period. Breylon Miller scored 10 points in the last period for Broadway, but it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.
"I thought we played at the tempo we wanted in the first half," Gobblers head coach Dwight Walton said. "The third quarter changed the game. We defended well in the first half but [Spotswood] spreads you out with their shooters. They are an excellent team."
1 of 15
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco goes up for a shot over Broadway defense.
Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco goes up for a shot over Broadway defense.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Rayne Dean gets cut off under the basket by Spotswood's Breylon Miller.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway head coach Dwight Walton watches his team.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Tyler Sprague tries to drive around Broadway's Tristan Yoder.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's David Gipson goes up for a shot against Broadway's Braden Burkhalter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco takes a shot over Broadway's Braden Burkhalter.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Hunter Jerichen looks for an opening against Spotswood's Tyler Sprague.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Tristan Yoder drives around traffic on the way to the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Braden Burkhalter lines up a shot under pressure from Spotswood's Tyler Sprague.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Conner Michael drives to the basket around Spotswood's Rayne Dean.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Braden Burkhalter goes up for a shot against Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards watches his team.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Jowell Gonzalez Santiago takes a shot around Spotswood's Rayne Dean.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Broadway's Jowell Gonzalez Santiago takes a shot against Spotswood's David Gipson.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Broadway vs. Spotswood Basketball
Spotswood's Camryn Pacheco get tangled up with Broadway's Breylon Miller under the basket.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
It was nip-and-tuck throughout the first half. Yoder, who has had the hot hand for Broadway the past few games, hit a pair of threes and had eight first-half points. The Gobblers' last lead of the game came at 1:09 of the second quarter when Sprague scored on a stick back.
Deane paced the Blazers (14-2 overall, 4-0 Valley) with 13 points, Camryn Pacheco added 12, and Webb, Sprague, and Ja'corey Shelton added nine apiece. Li also chipped in with eight for Spotswood, which has won four straight.
"Rayne had a quality second half. He answered the call," Edwards said. "Parker Webb came in off the bench and used his size well. I was proud of Camryn playing through foul trouble too."
Miller paced the Gobblers (9-8, 3-1 Valley), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, with a game-high 15, while Yoder added 10, and Conner Michael and Caleb Barnes each scored eight.
"I was proud of how our team stayed composed," said Walton. "Conner hit some shots and scored 10 points and I'm proud of him."
Edwards was glad to win against a Broadway team that played hard all night.
"We were fortunate to get the lead," he said. "I have a lot of respect for Dwight Walton and the job he does and his kids are first class."
Both teams are back in action on Friday as Broadway heads to Turner Ashby, while Spotswood will be home for the first time since Dec. 28 as it hosts Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.