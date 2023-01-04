BROADWAY — For three quarters Tuesday, Broadway gave an undefeated Skyline team all it could handle.
But ultimately, it was a big third-quarter surge that enabled the Hawks to move in front and hang on down the stretch to defeat the Gobblers 52-48 in a non-district boys basketball game at BHS.
Broadway led 25-23 at the break before Skyline came out of the locker room and turned up the heat and the tempo.
The Hawks scored six straight points to open the third and then finished the period on a 7-0 run to take a 38-29 lead heading to the final period. The Gobblers could muster just four points by senior forward Breylon Miller in the third.
The Gobblers battled in the fourth, however. Trailing 51-41 with 2:00 to play, Miller hit a pair of free throws, a layup and a 3-pointer to cut the Hawks' lead to 51-48 with 30.9 to play but could get no closer.
Broadway came out of the gate strong, scoring the game's first seven points. The Hawks responded with an 8-0 run to lead 8-7 but Broadway led 14-12 after one period.
Broadway vs. Skyline Basketball
Broadway's Braden Burkhalter fights for a rebound against Skyline's Dwayne Tucker and Tobias Caison-Mayberry.
Broadway's Hunter Jerichen drives into the paint against Skyline's Elias Carter.
Skyline's Elias Carter blocks a shot from Broadway's Hunter Jerichen.
Broadway's Caleb Barnes grabs a loose ball under pressure from Skyline's Elias Carter.
Skyline's Andre Ford gets a hand on a shot attempt from Broadway's Jet Gonzalez.
Broadway's Conner Michael takes a shot against Skyline's Andre Ford.
Broadway's Caleb Barnes makes the steal on Skyline's Caden Thorne.
Broadway's Caleb Barnes takes a shot against Skyline's Elias Carter.
Broadway's Conner Michael puts up a shot through Skyline defense.
Broadway's Conner Michael drives up the court against Skyline's Zackary Diggs.
Broadway's Tristan Yoder drives toward the basket against Skyline's Elias Carter.
Broadway's Conner Michael takes a shot under pressure from Skyline's Zackary Diggs.
While it was Miller keeping his team close in the fourth, junior forward Jowell Gonzalez Santiago was having a great first half, scoring nine points, including six in the second quarter, and sophomore guard Tristan Yoder had a pair of first half 3-pointers to enable the Gobblers to hold a two-point advantage at the break.
Miller paced the Gobblers with a game-high 15 points while Yoder added 11, including three 3-point goals. Gonzalez had nine and Caleb Barnes added seven.
"In that third quarter, we just let them get us on our heels, " said Broadway head coach Dwight Walton, whose team fell at Skyline 74-72 in December. "The guys worked hard, we made a good push and run in the fourth quarter but you can't play a quality team like Skyline and have a bad quarter. Our guys worked hard and I am super proud of them. We were just 2-3 minutes from a really good game."
Broadway lost its fifth straight to fall to 5-6 overall. The Gobblers were at John Handley on Wednesday and will be home next Tuesday to host Turner Ashby in Valley District play.
