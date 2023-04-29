Standout junior forward Maggie Thorpe scored five goals as Spotswood jumped out to a seven-goal lead by half en route to an 11-0 rout of winless Rockingham County opponent Broadway in Valley District girls soccer Thursday at BHS.
Gracyn Chandler, a junior midfielder, had two goals — one in each half – for the Trailblazers, while freshman midfielder Anna Malone, junior midfielder Nicole Syptak, junior midfielder Lily Cresawn, and freshman forward Brooke Simmers all finished with one goal apiece in the victory.
Spotswood outshot the Gobblers 20-0 in the win, with BHS sophomore goalkeeper Lily Brown registering 10 saves.
The Trailblazers (4-7, 3-2 Valley) will return to the pitch Tuesday at home against city/county rival Harrisonburg, while the Gobblers (0-12-1, 0-5 Valley) will remain in search of their first win that evening at county foe Turner Ashby.
