Junior forward Maggie Thorpe had a big-time performance, scoring three goals and dishing out an assist as Spotswood cruised to an 8-0 win over Rockbridge County in Valley District girls soccer Tuesday.
Nicole Syptak, a junior midfielder, added two goals and a pair of assists for the Trailblazers, while junior midfielders Gracyn Chandler and Lily Cresawn and freshman Allison Wimer had one goal each.
Freshman forward Brooke Simmers had two assists for Spotswood.
For the Wildcats, junior goalkeeper Sophia Perlozzo had 10 saves.
The Trailblazers (3-5, 2-1 Valley) will return to action Thursday with a non-district contest at unbeaten Wilson Memorial, while Rockbridge (3-6, 0-2 Valley) looks to snap a four-game losing streak when it hosts Turner Ashby in a Valley District contest on Friday in Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.