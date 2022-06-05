After a late mishap a year ago on the biggest stage, Stuarts Draft senior Aaron Nice was focused on redemption.
The Bridgewater College football signee did just that Saturday, posting a time of 39.65 to win the boys 300-meter hurdles at the Virginia High School League Class 2 outdoor track and field championships at James Madison's Sentara Park.
"It means so much to me," Nice said after the race. "It felt amazing to redeem myself this year and get the win."
Last year, Nice led most of the race in the 300 hurdles but tripped toward the end and ultimately came up just short.
This year, he brought home a state title in that event and was also third in the 100 hurdles (15.36) and discus (141-07.00).
"I was very satisfied with how I performed," Nice said "I knew I was going to need a great time if I wanted a chance to win."
Nice was one of three individual winners for the Cougars on the day as Leah Wood won the girls pole vault (11-06.00) and was fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.28) while Abby Mikolay also brought home a state title in the girls shot put (38-09.00).
"It means everything," Mikolay said. "It has been a challenge to get here and I know this is only the beginning."
Also for Draft, John Hurd was seventh in the boys triple jump (41-05.75) while Landon Graber was seventh in pole vault (8-06.00) and Anna Callo was runner-up in girls pole vault (9-00.00).
"I made sure when I woke up that I had a mindset of doing well today," Mikolay said. "I'm very glad I kept that mindset."
Page County's Jacob Martz had a big day, finishing fourth in boys high jump (6-02.00), fifth in 100 hurdles (16.35) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.75) while teammate AJ Shifflett posted a seventh-place effort in the boys discus (127-01.00).
For Luray, Jaidyn McClung was fifth in the girls long jump (16-03.00), Davey Johnson was runner-up in the boys 800 (2:02.76) and the boys 4x400 relay team of Johnson, Hunter Kibler, Austin Lam and Drayvin Stevens was third (3:37.61).
In the Class 1 championships, meanwhile, Riverheads junior Summer Wallace put on a show with wins in the girls pole vault and high jump while also placing third in the 400 and 300 hurdles, second in long jump and eighth in triple jump.
"I couldn't have done this without my amazing coaches and family," Mikolay said. "Without them, I couldn't workout and throw after and before practices or even know what to fix."
Riverheads' Levi Byer was fourth in the boys high jump and second in pole vault while teammate Nolan Tyree was fourth.
Audrey Wallace also finished fifth in girls pole vault for RHS.
The Strasburg girls 4x800 relay team of Claire Keefe, Paige Hiserman, Regan Robinson and Megan Martin brought home gold while Robinson was runner-up in the 3200 (12:10.95).
Megan Martin was second in the girls 800 (2:24.08) while Claire Keefe was third in the 400 (1:01.04) and Macy Smith was second in the long jump with a leap of 17-02.00.
Other top performers, included Central's Asia Hoover, who was runner-up in the girls 400 (1:00.38) and Clarke County's Teyara Starley, who was second in the girls 1600 (5:35.91).
"I was very excited after winning and seeing my time," Nice said. "I was trying to find my mom who is my coach and then I got a little emotional after I finally did find her. She's been my biggest supporter my whole life and it felt so good to finally win, especially with me being so close last year and coming up short."
