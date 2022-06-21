After a historic year in which the program won its first Valley District title since 2013 and advanced all the way to the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals, the Spotswood baseball team was well-represented on the all-state team that was released early Tuesday.
The Trailblazers saw second baseman Dalton Nicely, a senior, and pitcher Ben Moyer, a junior, both get named the VHSL Class 3 all-state baseball first team after big-time seasons.
While Nicely and Moyer both earned first-team honors, teammate Noah Burtner, who was the Valley District player of the year this season, was named to the second team.
While the three Spotswood players were the only local selections to the Class 3 all-state baseball team, former Page County standout Lance Williams, who transferred to William Monroe prior to the start of this past year, earned a spot on the all-state first team as well after a big year.
The Trailblazers finished 21-3 overall, dropping just one game in the regular season, which coincidentally came in a loss to William Monroe and Williams in Penn Laird.
Spotswood finished the season with a 13-0 loss to Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C championship and a 6-3 loss to Abingdon in the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.
Despite the setbacks at the end, the senior-led Trailblazers set a single-season program record for most victories.
