PENN LAIRD — Even as Elliott Brown stands on the sidelines during an afternoon practice in Penn Laird, he said he’s trying to take as many mental reps as possible.
What that entails for the Spotswood sophomore signal-caller is mentally going through each play, reading the opposing defense and evaluating the options.
So on Friday, with his team facing fourth-and-20 with 1:14 remaining in the game and trailing by four to rival East Rockingham, the 5-foot-9, 140-pound quarterback faced a mental hurdle.
“The more you think in practice, the less you do in the game and it becomes instinctual,” Brown said. “I took that drop, got flushed out and just thought, ‘OK, let’s throw it up and give my guy a chance.’ We took a chance and we won.”
After getting pushed out of the pocket by the ERHS defense, Brown eventually lofted a beautiful ball deep into the end zone with a jump ball in mind.
That’s when 6-foot-2 senior receiver Aiden Grefe stepped in front of two ERHS defenders and made the grab, giving the Trailblazers a 23-21 lead with 1:07 left.
Grefe later earned the game-ending interception to seal the victory for Spotswood in a thrilling 23-21 back-and-forth win, after originally giving up a 15-point lead.
All in all, the performance made for arguably the most exciting Week 1 game in the Shenandoah Valley.
“We knew it was a big play,” said Grefe, who caught two touchdowns on the evening. “We were all going deep and the coaches told the linemen they needed to block well and the quarterback to throw it up. I got kind of hooked on the side, but came around and sort of jumped around two corners and got it.”
Coincidentally, the play call for the game-winning score wasn’t the original choice.
Trailblazers seventh-year coach Dale Shifflett said the team originally wanted to go with a post-wheel type of route, but called timeout and opted for four verticals.
The goal, Shifflett said, was to get a one-on-one situation for one of the outside receivers. From there, he said Brown would “throw it up and see what happens.”
“It was super unreal,” Grefe said. “I knew it had pretty much sealed the game and it was just a surreal feeling. I was just super happy to be able to help the team.”
When Spotswood has experienced success under Shifflett, which it has done often, the Trailblazers have featured a balanced offense that can make big passing plays.
Throughout preseason training camp, the head coach said getting that back was a priority this season after being heavily focused on the run game a year ago.
Now, it appears the passing game may have actually become a strength.
“Right now, personally, I feel like our passing game is ahead of our run game,” Shifflett said. “Doing all the 7-on-7s and stuff we did in the summer really helped our passing game. We have a lot of guys back in that portion of our game, where we lost a lot of running backs, linemen. Our passing game is ahead and that’s a good thing because it’s been behind in recent years.”
More importantly, last week’s win was a turning point for Spotswood’s morale.
After two difficult seasons and with a still young roster still intact, the Trailblazers have been desperate to get some success going to boost the team’s confidence.
“You look at the last few years and if we were in a game like that, we would have lost,” Shifflett said. “Our guys weren’t ready for that. This year, our guys have grown up a lot. Our guys didn’t back down, didn’t quit. We were fortunate enough to make one more play there at the end. For us, it shows our kids the importance of that belief and not giving up and that good things can happen. Winning a game like that just kind of solidifies it in their minds.”
With an inexperienced team that has mostly experienced shortcomings at the varsity level up to this point, that taste of success can quickly become addicting.
For months, players like Brown and Grefe were going through the mental reps of plays just like last week’s game-winning touchdown against East Rock.
Now, they’re hoping for similar results in the near future.
“Our confidence is through the roof right now,” Grefe said. “We feel confident and we’re putting in the work. We have to continue to work hard, but we’re confident.”
