Standing just outside the practice field following an intense afternoon session on the school’s campus last week, members of the Eastern Mennonite boys soccer team went through an impromptu buffet line before gathering around with full plates on the grass.
Whether it be after-practice meals, pregame prayers or simply spending time together away from the field, the Flames rely heavily on the personal bond they’ve built.
“It’s one reason I like coaching here,” fourth-year Eastern Mennonite head coach Ryan Eshleman-Robles said. “We focus on ways they’re growing emotionally and intellectually, as well as athletically. To be able to talk about that and put an emphasis on it in our program is nice. We’re in it to win it, but we also value our team, our respect, commitment, fire. Those are all things we hope will lead to wins, but it is the foundation we kind of want to build off of.”
The Flames had arguably their best season under Eshleman-Robles a year ago and lost a couple of key pieces, but return several strong defensive players this season.
While stopping the opponent has always been a strength under Eshleman-Robles, the players and coaches agree that it is even more important for this year’s team.
“We’re a very defensively stout team,” Eshleman-Robles said. “One of our questions is where is our scoring? Where is our attacking going to come from? It’s great because we have a lot of guys and the pieces are in place.”
Early on this year, scoring has been a challenge to find with Eastern Mennonite battling to a 1-1 draw with Grace Christian in its non-conference opener and then falling to a strong Seton program 2-0 just a few nights later last week.
But with a young roster that is seemingly getting better every time it steps on the field, the Flames are hoping their defense can allow them to succeed through the first half of their schedule before the offense eventually is able to catch up.
“It has potential to be a really special year,” EMS junior Tyler Shank said. “We’re kind of young, but that’ll be good for us in the future. We can develop into a good group of guys by the end of the season and, hopefully, go far in the tournament.”
Josh Early, a senior, actually sees some similarities in this year’s team and last season’s squad, which ultimately finished 10-6-2 and above .500 in conference play.
“It’s a very young team, but it was a really, really young team a year ago,” Early said. “A lot of those young players have gotten time on the ball, especially in games, which is super valuable for them. I feel like they’ll be able to play and think a lot better. This year can be special if we work and try hard enough.”
While the Flames are young, they still have a solid core group of leaders returning.
Those upperclassmen said they’ve tried to find different ways to help lead their younger teammates and are hopeful they can adapt to the varsity game quickly.
“We lost a lot of seniors this year, so we’re looking to build off those younger guys and give them more important roles this year,” Eastern Mennonite senior Langdon Stutzman said. “We’ll see how they fit in. I try to play a little harder in practice and lead the way and help teach them a little more from what I know.”
Stutzman, who is a defender, midfielder Andrew Lantz and Early, another midfielder, are the only three seniors on the roster for the Flames this fall.
“I’ve noticed I’ve become a lot more vocal,” Early said. “Some people may think it’s just me yelling at them but from my point of view, I’m giving them helpful criticism. I’ve embraced that role.”
Entering his fourth year — and third season due to COVID-19 — Eshleman-Robles is finally seeing the advantages of having an entire offseason to work with.
Among the biggest improvements is the program actually fielding a JV team — something it hasn’t done in a couple of years.
“It does feel like we have a program now,” Eshleman-Robles said. “We’re finally building something in the right direction. We have some good leadership on the team, guys who organized stuff throughout the summer and were able to get guys together. We have a better idea of who we want to be.”
Throughout the summer and into training camp, the Flames built a special bond.
It isn’t unfamiliar to programs at the school, which prioritizes those off-the-field lessons as much as any in the area, but it is expected to have a major impact.
Whether it be while dealing with a high level of success or facing some challenging adversity at some point this year, Eastern Mennonite players insisted the bond they share off the field will benefit them immensely once they step on it.
“If you’re scared of your teammates or what your teammates will think, you’re going to play timid and not play as well as you can,” Early said. “We become like brothers out here. And brothers always have each other’s back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.