It’s a game McKenzie Tillman surely had circled on the calendar.
And even if the Stuarts Draft senior hadn’t physically put pen to paper when it came to pointing out which opponents she was looking forward to facing this year, it’s extremely hard to imagine otherwise.
Fort Defiance has been the premier team in the Shenandoah District for several years, winning multiple league titles and even making a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 semifinals a year ago.
But sitting unbeaten as they approach the midway point of district play, the Cougars had an opportunity to make a statement Tuesday.
Tillman and her Stuarts Draft teammates, indeed, did just that.
The Mary Baldwin commit tossed a complete game in the circle, allowing one unearned run on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight. Oh, and she was 2-for-3 with a pair of solo homers at the plate.
The result? The Cougars earned a significant 2-1 victory over the Indians in a low-scoring, entertaining prep softball game at FDHS.
Tillman’s homer in the opening frame gave Draft a 1-0 lead, but Fort sophomore Sara Turner scored on a passed ball in the bottom half.
Other than that, the game was a pitcher’s duel between Tillman and Indians senior Abby Campbell, with Tillman connecting on another solo shot in the third that ultimately proved to be the difference.
Despite the loss, Campbell was electric in the circle for Fort, giving up those two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out three.
The only other Draft player to register a hit was senior catcher Gracie Martin, who added a single. Sophomore Tarynn Morris drew a walk.
For the Indians, Turner had another strong night, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Campbell, sophomore Calleigh Wilkerson, sophomore Olivia Newman, senior Tianna Lambert, sophomore Riley Davis, and sophomore Kadence Tomlin had a hit.
The Cougars (11-3, 6-0 Shenandoah) have now won 10 of 11 and are all alone in first place in the league standings, but are back in action Thursday with a district game at Augusta County rival Riverheads.
Fort (7-6, 3-3 Shenandoah) snapped a four-game winning streak and returns to action on Thursday against Buffalo Gap at home.
