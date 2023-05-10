Senior standout McKenzie Tillman went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and seven RBIs as Stuarts Draft crushed Staunton 14-0 in Shenandoah District softball action Tuesday.
Gracie Martin, the senior catcher for the Cougars, went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the home win, while junior infielder Emberley Coffey finished 2-for-2 with an RBI double of her own.
Freshman infield Allyson Lunsford added a two-run double for Draft, while senior Julia Smith had two hits and three runs scored and senior outfielder Ivy Miller added a hit and a run scored as well.
Tillman also pitched three shutout innings to start, allowing just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts before freshman Emma Harman closed it out with two one-hit shutout innings.
The Cougars (12-5, 8-2 Shenandoah) return to action Monday with a big district game at Buffalo Gap, while the Storm (2-15, 0-9 Shenandoah) will take on the Bison at home on Friday.
