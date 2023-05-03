It was a frigid night but turned into an all-time classic for the hosts.
Clutch base hitting has been Harrisonburg’s Achilles’ heel for much of this season.
On Tuesday, the Blue Streaks came through with timely hits when it mattered most to earn a 4-2 Valley District softball upset victory over city/county foe Spotswood at HHS.
In the sixth inning and staring at two outs with a runner at first base, sophomore Kayli Alvarado broke the 2-2 tie with a go-ahead RBI double that missed leaving the ball field by less than two feet as it hit off of the right-center fence and gave HHS the lead.
The boisterous home crowd and the dugout were thunderous as the team took the head late into the game. The Blue Streaks had lost six straight coming into this one.
"There was a lot of proudness going on in the dugout. It was a team moment because our hits were coming together," said Alvarado, who finished 2-for-2 on the evening.
Alvarado added to her go-ahead RBI double in the sixth inning to extend the lead.
"I was a little nervous because I was celebrating a little too early, and I was chanting at second and then ball got past [Trailblazers sophomore catcher] Charley [Bentley] and I realized I had to go (move from second to third base),” Alvarado said.
Moments later, Alvarado scored from third base as a big insurance run on an RBI single from junior infielder Rylee Stroop, putting the team ahead 4-2, which held for the final.
"It came down to who could hit with runners in scoring position,” Harrisonburg second-year head coach Derek Smiley said after the district victory. “I told my girls I could not be more proud of them. They came up with clutch hits.”
With a two-run lead, junior Camryn Johnson shut down the Lady Trailblazers in the seventh inning as she struck out freshman Maycee Dean to end the game.
"I tell the girls all the time, we're so close to putting it all together, and tonight it was really nice to see it come together,” Derek Snuket said. “We had great pitching. [Juniorpitcher] Ashlyn [Smiley] did a phenomenal job and then for Cam to come in and lock it down and not let the moment get ahead of hee —that was huge.”
Ashlyn Smiley, who started on the mound for the Blue Streaks, was sharp in her five innings as she finished with a no-decision. Smiley allowed two runs on six hits while walking three and striking out nine. Smiley recorded her 100th strikeout of the season.
"I looked at Coach and I said to him I had a good feeling about today,” Ashlyn Smiley said. “We were just ready to come out and battle. We didn't let the score being tied or trailing to be a lost ball game. We knew that we could always come back and it's awesome to have, as a pitcher, that I have a defense I can trust behind me.”
Junior shortstop Idaly Alvarez (1-for-3) had an RBI for the Lady Blue Streaks. Her RBI jump-started the scoring in the third inning. Byler also had an RBI single.
"It felt good [beating Spotswood],” Alvarez said late Tuesday after the win. “I'm usually not that big of a hitter, but I think that started the adrenaline of everyone.”
While she did suffer the loss, Trailblazers junior standout Taelor Ware once again had a very solid game in the circle, allowing four runs on seven hits while walking three.
Ware finished the game striking out seven in 5.2 innings of work despite the setback.
Sophomore outfielder Riley Joyner led all batters with a three-hit day at the plate to accompany an RBI for the Trailblazers. Senior outfielder Brooke Morris (1-for-3), an Eastern Mennonite commit, also had an RBI. The team left 12 runners on base.
The Blue Streaks (4-8, 1-4 Valley) will have a few days off to prepare for Turner Ashby on Friday in Bridgewater. Meanwhile, the Trailblazers (9-6, 2-3 Valley), who have lost three of their last four games, will be hosting non-district foe Staunton on Thursday.
