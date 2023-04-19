Junior midfielder Madison Toone had a hat trick as Clarke County remained unbeaten with a statement-making 6-0 rout of Bull Run District opponent Luray in girls soccer action on the road Tuesday.
Junior forward Kelsey Elrod and sophomore forward Leah Mitchell had a goal and an assist each for the Eagles, while junior defender Sidney Shinaberry also joined the action with the game’s final goal.
Clarke (9-0, 7-0 Bull Run) is back in action Monday against Mountain View at home in a district contest, while the Bulldogs (6-3, 6-3 Bull Run) will travel to Central on Tuesday for their next district game.
