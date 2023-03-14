The top of the lineup was electric for Buffalo Gap baseball in a 7-2 non-district season-opening road victory over Luray, producing eight hits and three RBIs, as the visitors exploded for five runs in the final inning to leave the home team shocked.
Kody Bright and Kasey Fitzgerald, a pair of juniors, both led the Bison with three hits apiece in the No. 1 and No. 2 holes in the lineup, while senior Micah Canterbury, the No. 3 hitter, and a Fairmont State signee, also impressed with a pair of hits and two RBIs.
Blake Robertson, a junior infielder, had the only other hit for Gap — an RBI single — in the victory, while junior pitcher Haden Toler put up a solid start, tossing four innings and giving up just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters.
Hunter Showalter, Bright, and Canterbury combined to relieve Toler, throwing one inning apiece and giving up one run on one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Junior ace Landon Vile was solid for the Bulldogs, despite the loss, tossing 6.1 innings and giving up four runs — only two of which were earned — on five hits and two walks.
At the plate for Luray, Vile and junior infielder Cameron Weaver had a double each, with Weaver’s bringing home a run, while senior outfielder Bailey Graybeal also had a hit.
The Bison (1-0) return to action Wednesday at non-district opponent Nelson County, while the Bulldogs (0-1) will host Bull Run district foe Central on Friday.
