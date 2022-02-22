FORT DEFIANCE — Fort Defiance is rolling right now and peaking at the right time.
Starting off regional play as the No. 1 seed at home, Fort Defiance used a 33-point first quarter to jump out to a big lead and never looked back en route to an 83-50 thrashing of eighth-seeded Liberty-Bedford in the Region 3C girls basketball quarterfinals.
“I thought we got to a really good start,” Indians coach Mike Gale said. “That helps, especially in regional play and getting those nerves out of the way.
For Fort, winning at home meant a lot to the team. While the Indians took at it one game at a time, senior guard Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome said that after losing in the first round of the playoffs at home last season, this one is a game to be proud of.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve even been able to play tournament here,” Ransome said. “So I’m just glad to leave a mark on our program.”
Ransome’s a senior, so earning a playoff a win on her home court, she said, is a confidence booster. For sophomore guard Trinity Hedrick, this win gave her playoff experience. That’s something she said she values and will use as the Indians take on fourth-seeded Charlottesville on Thursday in the regional semifinals.
“I think it’s a great win,” Hedrick said. “Last year, we got knocked out in the first round. So it’s like a nice win for us this year.”
Gale said he was happy for his team, Ransome mentioned being excited and Hedrick expressed how grateful she was as the Indians advanced in a complete team fashion.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the effort from all [12] players,” Gale said.
Dominant is the best way to describe the first half and the quick start for the Indians is what Gale cited as a strong point. With nine 3-pointers and eight different scorers, the Indians found the back of the net quickly and efficiently. Starting down 2-0, Fort Defiance shot quickly and never relinquished the lead again.
“We hit some shots early, which always helps,” Gale said. “We just kind of did our thing at the beginning and were able to cruise the rest of the way.”
Fort Defiance’s defense was on display from tip-off, holding the visiting Lady Minutemen to 26 points in the first half. Ransome finished the night with 30 points and 12 steals. Heading into the night, Ransome was averaging about six steals a game — this one was won through the defensive effort.
“The defense is steal-oriented,” Ransome said. “I mean, if you’re in the right spot, if you’re doing your job, you’re gonna get a steal.”
By halftime, it was the home team up 53-26. Gale said the team made mistakes in the second half but with the lead hanging around 20 points for the majority of the third quarter, they were mistakes the team could afford.
“I think we did really well hustling the whole game,” Ransome said. “We learned how to keep [Liberty-Bedford] under control, which was good for us.”
Ransome’s 30 points led the Indians and Hedrick had 18. Junior forward Adrianna Shields finished with 13 to cap off the double-digit scorers and Fort Defiance had eight different scorers on the sheet along with 12 3-pointers.
With a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament on the line Thursday, Ransome said the team needs to keep playing hot and use the win tonight to get ready for another test.
“I think we should just go headstrong into the next one,” Hedrick said. “Same way we did tonight. Just work a little bit harder and put in a little more at practice tomorrow.”
Liberty Bedford 13 13 12 12 — 50
Fort Defiance 33 20 7 23 — 83
FORT DEFIANCE (83) — Ransome 9 8-14 30, Alexander 2 0-4 6, Hedrick 7 0-0 18, Ryder 1 0-0 2, Shields 6 1-2 13, K. Hostetter 0 0-0 0, Berry 1 1-2 4, Dunbrack 0 0-0 0, T. Hostetter 1 1-2 3, Wine 0 0-0 0, Begoon 0 0-0 0, Cook 1 4-4 7. Totals 28 15-28 83
LIBERTY-BEDFORD — Sigei 5 5-9 15, Adams 3 0-0 6, McKenna 0 0-0 0, Whorley 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Flood 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, St. John 5 2-2 13, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Brown 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 7-11 50.
3-Point Goals — Liberty-Bedford 1 (St. John), Fort Defiance 12 (Ransome 4, Hedrick 4, Alexander 2, Berry, Cook).
