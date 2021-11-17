BROADWAY — There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with playing on the offensive line.
“When we have good games, it’s because of us,” Broadway 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior lineman Gage Kile said. “When we have bad games, it’s because we didn’t do well. We understand that and get that.”
The fifth-seeded Gobblers are preparing to take on top-seeded Liberty Christian Academy on Friday in the Region 3C semifinals. It’s the first time Broadway’s played in the second round of the playoffs since 2014.
If the Gobblers have any shot of pulling off the massive upset of the unbeaten Bulldogs, it'll likely be because of strong play from the offensive line.
“It always starts up front for us,” BHS coach Danny Grogg said. “We know if that group has a good night, we’re going to have a good night as a team. [Offensive line] coach [Charlie] Garber does such a great job that, no matter what we install or whatever each Friday, they know they’re assignment and they go do it. They’re smart football players and that’s what is making them so successful.”
When Grogg took over as head coach in 2019, he said immediately that the offensive line would become a priority for him to improve.
Broadway had struggled there before Grogg’s arrival in the prior seasons and even faced hard times during his first season as the Gobblers went just 1-9. But, quickly, things started to turn around.
“It’s a cultural change, honestly,” Broadway 6-foot, 190-pound senior Tyce Warlitner said. “I think the seniors have brought this program up from the bottom in a way. We went 1-9 that first season and it changed the way we thought about it. We came back that next year and wanted to work.”
Warlitner, Kile and Hayden Sherman are the three seniors on the Gobblers offensive line.
They’re joined by Cliff Gardner, Blaine Bieber and Aiden Goodloe in a six-man rotation up front while Brade Smith provides a versatile tool from the tight end position as well for Broadway this season.
“We’ve just been grinding,” Sherman said. “It’s really coming together. It feels good.”
Grogg credited Garber for a lot of the turnaround from the unit in the past three seasons.
He said the former JV head coach has brought a toughness and winning mentality with him.
“That’s where we wanted to change the mentality the most,” Grogg said. “It started with that group up front. In that first year, going 1-9, to where we are now with three seniors there, it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come as players and with their mental toughness. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Gobblers quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller has over 1,800 total yards and was the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year. Running back Cameron Showalter, meanwhile, led the district in rushing yards.
“Me and Cameron are both super thankful for them,” Stuhlmiller said. “They’re amazing. Neither of us have the success we do without them. It’s been crazy to see how much growth they’ve made.”
When Showalter or Stuhlmiller have a big night, the linemen said they know they’ve done their job.
“They deserve all the credit,” Showalter said. “I’m just running. If they aren’t there, I’m nothing.”
The responsibility that comes with playing on the offensive line can be a lot to deal with at times.
But one thing the Gobblers have bought into in recent seasons is accepting that task with pride.
“We don’t take plays off, go as hard as we can every rep,” Kile said. “It’s paid off immensely and it’s made us a lot tougher as a unit.”
That toughness is what gives the Broadway offensive line the mental fortitude to deal with the praise when things are going well and the criticism when the Gobblers have an off night.
After struggling to gain any positive attention at all two years ago, they’re just happy to play a part.
“It really means everything for us,” Kile said. “Two years ago, we were the weakest link. To gradually get better and better is awesome. … We take pride in that. It’s showing the hard work we’ve put in.”
