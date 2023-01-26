Townsend Serves As Floor General For East Rock

ELKTON — Opponents have noticed a different look in Lauren Townsend’s eye this season.
Townsend, known as “LT” by her teammates, received her first official college offer this past offseason, she said, and ever since, the East Rockingham guard’s game has blossomed.
“The floor leader of our team is Lauren Townsend,” veteran East Rockingham head coach Paul Comer said about his junior captain. “She does so many things for our team in regard to controlling the pace and being another coach on the floor. The point guard spot is a special role, and she is doing a great job of leading our team and learning how to be a floor general. She is an improved scorer from last year, and she continues to get better each week."
On an ERHS roster that features just three seniors in Kaicey Foltz, Ashlyn Herring, and Sara Monger — all three have earned a lot of respect from teammates as well — Townsend has developed a reputation as a player who wants to better her game, and shows it in the summer.
This year, the 5-foot-6 guard has become a better all-around player for the young Eagles, which has been a major key to the team finding much more consistent success than in recent years.
Entering this week, Townsend was averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. She was shooting 30 percent from the field and 65 percent from the line.
“[Townsend] is one of our captains and our point guard for the team,” East Rockingham standout sophomore center Haley Lucas said. “She helps control the mood and tempo of the team during games and handles the ball nicely to set and execute our plays.”
As the postseason inches closer, the Eagles are a more dangerous team than a year ago.
And a big reason for that, her coaches and teammates said, is the growth of Townsend.
What started as a simple college offer turned into a full-blown confidence builder.
And now, the junior is eager to prove she may deserve a few more along the way.
“Me getting my first college offer this offseason really boosted my confidence, which has made me a different player on the floor,” Townsend said. “Every night stepping on the court, I just want to play the best I can and know my assignments in the game and control the pace on the floor. As a second-year captain, it is important to be a leader for my team on the offense and defensive sides.”
