PENN LAIRD — After an injury sustained by one of its senior players, Spotswood had a little more to play for on Thursday.
Lily Payne came off the court in the first set, and in her absence, senior standout Danika Kunkle felt the Trailblazers came together and battled for the victory for their teammate.
“When a teammate goes down, I think you almost play the rest of the game for them,” Kunkle said. “She’s a great player [and] she really impacts our team positively, but we have a lot of players ready to step up [and] we practice hard.”
Kunkle said it’s always difficult to see a teammate injured, but they know Payne is tough, and they had to get back to the task at hand.
“She’s a strong athlete,” Kunkle said. “She’s strong mentally. It’s hard, but at the same time, you’re still in a game. You still have to win that game. I think we’re still focused, even if something goes wrong.”
The Trailblazers pulled off a sweep over Wilson Memorial in a 26-24, 25-21, 25-20 non-district match at SHS.
Yet, the final score doesn’t reflect the fight a capable Wilson Memorial team put up on Thursday.
“It was definitely a dogfight,” senior setter Raygan Wade said. “I was really proud of our team in the way we worked together [Thursday].”
The Green Hornets had their moments in every set, swapping the lead with one of the area’s best teams multiple times throughout. The refuse-to-lose attitude of Spotswood is what Kunkle believes pushed them to victory.
“We’re all very competitive,” Kunkle said. “To be down by a couple of points, I think that fires us up a little bit and gives us the will to fight back and keep going. I think we’re really scrappy too, so when we get down by a couple points, it’s time to go.”
Like many times before, Kunkle stood tall for her team and led the Blazers with 10 kills. Senior middle hitter Josephine Robertson contributed nine kills, while Wade and sophomore outside hitter Claire Shaffer ended with seven kills each. Wade poured in 37 assists, while junior defensive specialist Ava Helfgott notched 23 digs.
SHS head coach Jim Roth is always happy with a win, first and foremost, he said.
Roth said their serving could’ve been better, having missed six across the three sets.
Overall, Roth said he was pleased with the fight his team displayed and how they adjusted after Payne’s injury.
“I love the way we battled back,” Roth said. “Especially when we had one of our starters go down with injury. I had to throw in some subs and different lineups. The girls really stepped up, so I was really proud of that.”
Roth described the team’s pre-game warm-up as quiet and slow, leading his team to come out in the first set not as efficient. As the match went on, Roth felt the Blazers started to heat up.
“The first set, we went through all six rotations and we were tied up 13-13,” Roth said. “Nothing was really happening there. After that, I thought the girls started to go a little bit harder.”
The Blazers (7-1) are off to a fast start this season, and Wade credits their early success to their ability to adjust to the new faces on the team and get them involved.
“Everyone had nerves at first,” Wade said. “Reminding everyone to stay focused, play through those nerves, having grit and going all out is helping our team push through.”
Strong leadership and the will to work hard in practice every day is giving Roth a lot of confidence in his girls that they’ll continue to be successful as the season continues.
“They want to win as many games as they can this season,” Roth said. “They don’t want to have any regrets, so they’re just giving it everything they’ve got right now.”
Wilson Memorial sophomore Katie Lawhorn led her team with nine kills, while freshman Bree Kindig led with nine digs. The Green Hornets (1-3) haven’t found the best results so far, but head coach Lauren Grove felt Thursday was a step in the right direction.
“It was tight the entire game,” Grove said. “Even though it was a sweep, it wasn’t a blowout. I thought there were three really good [sets]. We played a million times better than we did on Tuesday night [at Alleghany], so that was even more important that we’re making improvements each week. That was a positive.”
The Blazers travel to Waynesboro for a non-district match Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., while the Green Hornets travel to Fluvanna County for non-district play Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Spotswood is closing in on district action, but Roth said with the way the region seeding works, every match matters. Kunkle said that forces them to maintain a must-win attitude for every match on the schedule.
“No match is going to be easy this year,” Kunkle said. “Nothing is handed to us. I think our success in practice will show up on the court as well.”
