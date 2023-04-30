Coming off its first loss of the season, Spotswood bounced back with a 6-0 throttling of Rockingham County rival Broadway in Valley District boys soccer at home Thursday as senior forward Daniel Romanchuk racked up three goals and an assist.
Sophomore forward Andres Cardoso scored twice for the Trailblazers, while senior Dany Lagos Arias added another.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was senior defender Alex Alberto, senior midfielder Yoel Galeano Molina, and senior midfielder Owen Albertson with one assist each in the win.
In goal for the Blazers, junior James Rios had 10 saves.
Spotswood (10-1, 4-1) returns to action Tuesday in a massive Valley District rivalry match at Harrisonburg. The Trailblazers defeated the Blue Streaks 2-1 in the season's first meeting on April 14. Those two teams, along with Turner Ashby, are all tied with one league loss apiece this year.
As for the Gobblers (5-8, 0-5 Valley), they’ll aim to snap a five-game losing streak on Tuesday at home against TA.
