BRIDGEWATER — Spotswood had no problems with Turner Ashby, rolling to a huge 91-29 win in Valley District boys basketball Friday in Bridgewater.
The Trailblazers finished the opening quarter on a 19-0 run, built a 31-point lead by the half, and never looked back en route to the victory. Spotswood's depth caused problems for the Knights all evening as the Blazers had 10 players hit the scoring column.
Three sophomores led the way for Spotswood. Camryn Pacheco scored a game-high 21 points in three quarters, while forward David Gibson added 16 and Tyler Sprague had 10. Rayne Dean and Justin Barnes added nine apiece.
"I like my team," SHS head coach Chad Edwards said. "Its a fun group, and the young guys are coming along. I thought we really showed our balance tonight."
The Trailblazers' pressure defense caused the Knights fits as Spotswood forced many steals and limited TA's shots. Pacheco was a big part of that, scoring on one end and wreaking havoc on defense.
"He's going to be a special player," Edwards said of Pacheco. "He's our leading scorer, he impacts the defense and he's got a bright future."
Sophomore Beau Baylor paced the Knights with 13 points, including seven free throws. TA fell to 3-13 overall and 0-4 in the Valley District after losing its fifth straight.
Spotswood improved to 13-2, 3-0 with its third straight win. Edwards points to two keys for his team's success the rest of the season.
"We are not blessed with a lot of size," he said. "We've got to negate size and execute. The deeper you go in the season, execution is crucial."
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as Spotswood travels to Broadway while TA entertains Luray.
Spotswood 29 18 29 15 — 91
Turner Ashby 6 10 10 3 — 29
SPOTSWOOD (91) — Li 3 0-0 7, Pacheco 9 1-1 21, Sprague 5 2-2 14, Leslie 2 0-0 5, Dean 4 0-2 9, Harding 1 0-0 2, Shelton 1 1-2 4, Barnes 3 2-2 9, Webb 2 0-0 4, Gibson 5 6-7 16. Totals 35 12-16 91.
TURNER ASHBY (29) — Shank 1 3-4 5, Baylor 3 7-9 13, Spotts 1 0-0 3, Fox 2 0-0 4, Lyons 0 1-4 1, Bailey 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 12-19 29.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 9 (Pacheco 3, Sprague 2, Li, Leslie, Shelton and Barnes), Turner Ashby (Spotts).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.