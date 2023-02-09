PENN LAIRD — It was smooth sailing most of the evening for Spotswood in its last regular-season game, cruising to a 10th straight victory and, more impressively, an unbeaten mark in Valley District play.
The Trailblazers gradually increased its lead throughout, never trailing en route to a 57-40 victory over Rockingham County rival Broadway in Valley District boys basketball action on Thursday in Penn Laird.
After the win, Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards immediately noted his respect for Broadway veteran head coach Dwight Walton and his team, who have consistently posed one of the biggest threats to the Trailblazers during their dominating decade-plus run in the district.
"They're always hard to score on," Edwards said. "They play some of the best man-to-man defense that we're going to see all year and scoring a basket against them is meaningful. Thankfully, we were able to score enough to win the game."
The Trailblazers led by as many as 22 at one point and had no trouble putting the game away in the fourth, using a solid offensive effort.
Edwards said he wants to have momentum like any coach at this time of year. After the latest victory, he said he feels they've played well as of late, but they've also tried to work four players back into their lineup.
"That involves some chemistry, and we've had less prep time than normal the last two weeks, for a variety of reasons," Edwards said. "For us, to play well enough to win and work guys back against a quality team and to continue our momentum into the playoffs — that's what you want."
Edwards is still determining when the team's chemistry will be where they need it to be, but he's hoping things shape up soon. With four of their top eight out and two of them with limited practice time, it's affected the flow.
Despite dealing with various issues surrounding the depth, one positive Edwards found was that other guys have stepped up and played well.
"I think if we can put it all back together and regain our chemistry with our full roster, I'm hopeful we'll be better off for it," Edwards said. "We got to do it, and that's why you practice."
After Spotswood's rematch against Broadway in a "Valley District Showcase Game," the Trailblazers have consecutive practice days.
Edwards is hopeful they can improve their chemistry in that time.
The Trailblazers had three players in double figures, led by sophomores Camryn Pacheco and Rayne Dean with 14 points each, while junior Parker Webb contributed 12 in one of his stronger outings of the season.
Pacheco said the team's mentality was to come out hungry and not cut Broadway any slack. The standout guard felt they did just that.
"We knew that they wanted to win badly," Pacheco said. "Thanks to them for playing hard, but we just played better."
Pacheco said one of their defensive strategies was to take away the 3-point shot from Tristan Yoder, the sophomore guard who put up a record-breaking 3-point shootout last Friday at Harrisonburg.
Pacheco gave insight into how he was able to exploit Broadway's defense.
"In the paint, I just moved off of them," Pacheco said. "Sometimes it'd be off of post double, cutting off or dribbling into the lane."
The Trailblazers took charge offensively in the first quarter and had six players drain buckets en route to build a double-digit lead.
Broadway closed the gap to six by halftime, outscoring Spotswood 14-10 in the second quarter. Pacheco and Parker Webb scored eight points in the first half, while Breylon Miller tallied eight for Broadway.
BHS guard Caleb Barnes went down midway through the third quarter with a right ankle injury and didn't return. Walton said Barnes is the guy that always keeps the ball alive, and not having him on the floor is never a good thing, but he felt some guys stepped up and helped.
Walton felt Braden Burkhalter, Jet Gonzalez, and Sam Post came in and put in solid minutes. He said Connor Michael made some quality shots, and senior guard Jowell Gonzalez Santiago was getting to the rim nicely.
Another positive that Walton had was matching Yoder up with Pacheco. He said that had he put Yoder would've struggled against a player of Pacheco's caliber if he was asked to assign him earlier in the year.
Walton felt that wasn't the case on Thursday.
"Tristan's come so far defensively that now he's starting to be able to deal with that premiere guard," Walton said. "Obviously, [Pacheco] got him on a couple of plays, but that's a good experience for him, and that's going to be something that's going to be valuable down the road this year and in the future."
Miller led the Gobblers (11-11, 5-3 Valley), who have lost four of six, with 13 points, while Burkhalter and Michael each notched six points.
Walton told his team in the postgame meeting to let this game go, as they face Spotswood (20-2, 8-0 Valley) again on Monday.
He said they don't often look at tape from a team they just played, but will now since they square off again Monday before beginning regional play.
"I think we can learn some things from [the] first game to [the] second game," Walton said. "Now going into a third game, we'll try to make some counters against some things that we're doing. That'll keep them hungry and that'll make our practices interesting in the next couple of days."
