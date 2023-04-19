LEXINGTON — It wasn’t the sharpest Spotswood has looked this season, but the overall effort still shouldn’t be overlooked.
The Valley District is as challenging as any at the Class 3 level this season, and first-year SHS head coach Scott Mongold knows that.
“Any win in the Valley is a good win for me,” Mongold said.
The Trailblazers handled business, winning their third straight with a 6-1 win over Rockbridge County in Valley District softball Tuesday.
Spotswood jumped out to a 5-0 lead early and never looked back.
“We’re building, man,” Mongold said. “We’re building this thing, seeing where girls hit the ball, seeing what pitched girls can handle and what pitches you have as far as opposing team. We’re compiling a list of things we can work on moving forward to give us a chance.”
SHS junior standout Taelor Ware had another impressive night, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. She also tossed four innings in the circle, giving up just three hits while earning a pair of strikeouts.
Cici Rodriguez, a senior, tossed the final three frames in relief for the Trailblazers and did not allow a hit while also earning a strikeout.
Senior infielder Aspen Jones was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Spotswood, while freshman outfielder Maycee Dean also had a pair of hits.
Trailblazers sophomore first baseman Addyson Moats had a hit.
“Our goal [at the end of the season] is to be one of eight [teams in the Region 3C tournament],” Mongold said. “We’d love to win the Valley District, but we don’t have to. We want to win one of eight and if we can get in, I’d go against anyone in a single-elimination game.”
Spotswood (8-3, 2-1 Valley) returns to action Thursday at home against non-district foe Fort Defiance, while the Wildcats (5-6, 1-1 Valley) will travel to Turner Ashby that evening for another district contest.
