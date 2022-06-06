EMORY — For the first time since 2012, Spotswood will compete for a state championship in girls tennis.
Abingdon entered Monday with a 23-1 record, but the Falcons had no answer for the depth and experience of unbeaten Spotswood in a 5-3 loss in the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals at Emory & Henry.
The Blazers (21-0) built a 4-2 lead after singles and clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
“Spotswood is very strong at the middle and bottom of its lineup, and that was the difference,” Abingdon coach Jim Barker said.
Lauren Wimmer posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory in singles, while Grayson Woodall followed with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 2 for the Falcons. Wimmer and Woodall breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in doubles.
But that was all Abingdon could get in terms of victories against the veteran-filled Trailblazers.
Spotswood features seniors at the No. 1, 2 and 5 seeds and all were part of state quarterfinal loss against the Falcons in Emory as freshmen.
“Those seniors remembered that trip three years ago and I think that helped their familiarity today,” Spotswood coach Chad Edwards said.
Ella Li, Raygan Wade, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer won straight-set singles match for Spotswood Monday, while Wade and Shaffer supplied the clinching point with the win at No. 3 doubles.
Madison Cooley, the No. 2 seed for Spotswood, plans to play tennis at Shenandoah University.
“Ever since Abingdon eliminated us in the quarterfinals, we’ve noticed that they are always in the state tournament,” Edwards said. “We have a lot of respect for the Abingdon program, and we knew they had a lot of quality players this season.”
The Blazers advance to their first state championship match since 2012, when they fell to E.C. Glass.
“We have a good tennis tradition but in terms of getting to state finals, it’s been a while,” Edwards said. “The strength of this team is balance. We have eight players and that makes for competitive practices.”
Spotswood will compete for the Virginia High School League Class 3 state title on Thursday at 8 a.m. at Virginia Tech against Maggie Walker Governor's School.
