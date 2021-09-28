BROADWAY — Jim Roth called it “some of the best practices” he’s seen in a decade.
For a coach that’s been on the sidelines for 22 years at Spotswood, that’s certainly high praise.
“The girls were just getting after it,” Roth said. “They didn’t care if we had a game or not.”
The Trailblazers captured their sixth straight victory on Tuesday with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-11 win over Valley District rival Broadway in prep volleyball action at BHS.
For Roth, the key to the winning streak is how the Spotswood players approached practice daily during a stretch that consisted of no games from Sept. 9 to Sept. 20.
“It’s been one thing or another and the girls have stepped up and did their job,” Roth said. “I’m really proud of the team overall as a whole and how we’re practicing recently.”
The Trailblazers have dealt with injuries and illnesses throughout the first five weeks of the season. But after losing four of seven to open the year, things have turned around.
“We have some great leaders on our team,” said Spotswood sophomore Raygan Wade, who finished with 31 assists against the Gobblers. “We’re blending really well and communicating, talking. We keep using our energy and momentum to push us forward.”
With standout outside hitter Gabby Atwell sidelined Tuesday, it was a slow start that the Trailblazers had to overcome as Broadway jumped out to a commanding nine-point lead in the opening set and did enough late to hold on for a 25-23 win to open up the match.
“We seem to have to always figure it out and believe in ourselves,” Roth said about the team’s slow start. “Once we know that we’re better, we can roll right along.”
Spotswood actually closed that first set on a 16-9 run, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit. Instead, the Trailblazers carried that momentum over into the second.
“We all decided during the timeout that we needed to pick it up among ourselves,” said Spotswood outside hitter Addi White, who led the way defensively with 15 digs.
The Trailblazers jumped out to early leads in each of their next three sets and were never really threatened from there en route to their second straight Valley District victory.
“We are just a very bonded team,” White said. “We have great chemistry and we’re always together, talking all the time. Our bond just helps us.”
Outside hitter Sydney Litwiller had 16 kills for Spotswood (9-4, 2-0 Valley) while sophomore Dani Kunkle continued to produce at a high level with 11 kills and 13 digs.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” Wade said. “We blended well tonight and I’m proud of us and how we did. It’s super important for us to hold it and keep it going. I’m proud of us for picking that up and continuing to climb that mountain and keep going.”
For the Gobblers (6-7, 0-2 Valley), Lindsey Wimer had 12 digs and a trio of aces while Bella Galati dished out nine assists and Joy Bergan added five kills.
Taylor Suters finished with four kills and three blocks while Vivian Fear also added three blocks. Alyssa Mongold served up a trio of aces for Broadway, which has now lost six in a row.
“It’s the next one, next one,” Broadway third-year coach Emily Thomas said. “We’re focused on the process — one pass, one set, one kill at a time.”
The Trailblazers have taken that exact approach since a slow start to the season and the results have shown with a lengthy winning streak and back-to-back district wins.
For their veteran coach, it all started with the old cliche of working hard in practice.
“After that,” Roth said, “it’s been showing up in these games.”
