PENN LAIRD — Spotswood showed on Thursday that it may get down, but is never out.
After dropping the first two sets to Wilson Memorial, the Trailbazers rallied to take a 25-27, 17-25, 26-24, 30-28, 15-9 victory in non-district prep volleyball action in Penn Laird.
Junior Dani Kunkle led Spotswood, finishing with a massive stat line of 25 kills and 43 digs and said the team badly wanted the win.
“Wilson is a really respectable team, they are really good,” Kunkle said. “To come around and beat them after being down two sets, it’s unbelievable [and] it’s what we’ve been working for.”
Spotswood’s offense was firing on all cylinders in set one with multiple kills from Kunkle and senior Addi White. The Green Hornets rallied late with no small help from seniors Ciera Cannon and Laci Norman. Kunkle hit an ace to tie the game at 24 but Wilson Memorial wouldn’t be denied as senior Allison Sykes tallied the final kill for the set victory.
“Both teams have played a lot of games to get better and have figured out what they can do good and what they can do bad,” said White, who picked up 18 kills and 22 digs in the match. “It was just good competition, that was a regional-level game.”
Kunkle was all business in set two, notching three of Spotswood’s first four points. Her effort wouldn’t be enough to hold the Green Hornets back, who led by as many as 10 with Cannon collecting six kills while Olivia Messin fanned two aces. Spotswood tried to mount a comeback but it wouldn’t be enough as Messin hit the final kill for the set win.
“We realized that we’re going to have to dig deep and find something,” Spotswood senior Allison Hoffman said. “Not get frustrated with each other, but use that and turn it into aggression.”
The Blazers wouldn’t go down without a fight as they had set three knotted at 22. A key kill from Norman put the Green Hornets up by two, but the Blazers fought back to lead 25-24 at the next timeout. White hit an ace for the final point and put up five kills in the set.
“We decided to play for each other and not ourselves,” White said. “It was a team effort.”
Spotswood wouldn’t go away in set four either as Kunkle continued to contribute in a big way with seven kills. Hoffman made her presence known in the set with three kills of her own.
With the score 24-23 in favor of Spotswood, the game was tied after the Blazers hit it out of bounds. After much back-and-forth, the Blazers took the win to force a set five.
The Trailblazers were out to make a statement in set five as they went up 7-0 and ultimately never looked back. The Green Hornets made an effort to come back, but it wouldn’t be enough to topple Spotswood’s momentum.
“[It was] definitely important to make a statement in set five,” Kunkle said. “Coming off the bench, we were so excited, we were so ready to show who we are and why we’re here.”
For Wilson Memorial (8-4), Cannon led the team with 18 kills while Sykes collected 17. Messin led in assists with 46.
After going up 2-0, Green Hornets head coach Lauren Grove feels the team’s energy was down.
“I don’t know if we just became comfortable,Grove said. “Spotswood brought out a lot more energy than we did. A lot of times when you beat a team two in a row, you probably get comfortable and that hurt us tonight.”
For the Trailblazers (15-2), the win was even more special for head coach Jim Roth.
Prior to the game, he was acknowledged for reaching 300 career wins as a coach. Roth said he never thought he’d be coaching long enough to reach that milestone.
“It’s a testament to all the girls that I’ve had and all the work they’ve put in,” Roth said. “They’re the ones out there winning games and stuff. I’m sort of enjoying the ride.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.