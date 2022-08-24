PENN LAIRD — Winning football games is what Spotswood is used to doing.
Particularly under head coach Dale Shifflett, the Trailblazers established a reputation as one of the area's most consistent and a reliable programs.
But the past two seasons have been a struggle for Spotswood as it has dealt with the cyclical nature of high school sports and been forced to put young and inexperienced players on the field earlier than expected in their varsity careers.
With just three wins in the past four seasons, the Trailblazers are eager to get back to the standard that's been set by Shifflett and his staff in Penn Laird this season.
"The goal this season is to become more disciplined in our approach to the game and to become more balanced," said Shifflett, who is in his seventh season.
Becoming more balanced offensively is easier said than done for Spotswood after using a two-quarterback system a year ago and relying heavily on the run game.
But the team lost a pair of big-time runners in Tre Holsapple and Noah Burtner and quarterbacks Camden Langridge and Elliott Brown remain even in a battle at quarterback, meaning its likely both will see time on the field again this season.
Despite that, because of the losses from last year's team, the Trailblazers will look to get more going in the passing game and build an offense that can do both.
If that is to happen, senior receiver Aiden Grefe will be a big reason why after finishing last season with 18 catches for 342 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Seniors Nick Sheets and James Stowe are pair of linebackers on defense that are also among key returners for Spotswood after missing most of last season with injury while two-way linemen Fernando Cruz-Bonilla and Jaiden Guerrero also are back after putting up solid numbers on both sides of the ball last season.
Among the key newcomers is receiver/defensive back Matt Craig, a junior, while senior lineman Jermaine Chaluisant-Vega could be a big help up front.
“I definitely think it was good," Spotswood lineman Johnny Potter said about the team's offseason. "There was a lot of moving around. We were all excited to be here. There was a lot of leadership that we didn’t really have last year and we do this year. No one was really expecting that, so I think it’s been a good offseason.”
Under Shifflett, the Trailblazers have went 40-24 and achieved historic postseason success. The past two years, quite simply, have been difficult for the program.
But the team will quickly have a chance to make an early-season statement as it opens up the season Friday on the road at nearby rival East Rockingham.
Spotswood also faces William Monroe and John Handley at home this year and travels to Charlottesville, William Monroe and Waynesboro in non-district play.
The Trailblazers are still a relatively young squad in terms of experience.
But there's a standard under Shifflett-led teams and that hasn't changed.
“It feels good to get everyone out here and get to play," Spotswood safety Jacob Carson said. "It’s good to let the younger kids learn and get everyone on board with what they need to do. We're all excited and just ready to go."
