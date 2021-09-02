PENN LAIRD — It's a game that D.C. Lubin circles every single year.
So when Spotswood's season opener against East Rockingham, originally scheduled for Aug. 27, was postponed, the senior said he was bummed.
Now, as the Trailblazers prepare to head over the mountain for a non-district contest at William Monroe at 7 p.m. tonight, he's feeling a bit better.
“I can’t wait, man," said Lubin on Thursday after practice. "We have been going for a month and didn’t get to play against East Rock. That’s my favorite game of the year. We’ve got a game tomorrow, though, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got. I just can’t wait. It’s like Christmas Eve, man.”
It's been three weeks since Spotswood scrimmaged against Stuarts Draft.
The young Trailblazers surprised their coaching staff with how well they played in that performance, but various circumstances have sidelined them since.
“The kids are ready to play, coaches are ready to play," Spotswood sixth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. "There’s a lot of stuff that we have in our playbook, but we need to see where our weaknesses and strengths are at. Games really help determine that a lot of time. We’re ready to see that [tonight].”
After COVID-19 issues sidelined the Cougars and Spotswood was forced to quarantine part of its team due to contact tracing, the team's benefit game against non-district power Staunton River a week later was cancelled.
Then, last week's season opener at home against East Rock was postponed.
“The excitement level is high," SHS lineman Tyler Gaylor said. "It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to play a game. We’re all ready to just play again.”
The Trailblazers will now play Staunton River on Oct. 2 and while East Rockingham isn't currently on their schedule, they could be added again.
“We're practicing well," Shifflett said. "They’re at the point where they’re ready to play, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow. We’ve been concentrating on us and all the little stuff. If you do the little things, the big stuff takes care of itself.”
As one of the youngest teams in the Valley District, a rebuild was expected in Penn Laird this season but players and coaches said that may not be the case.
“I’ve seen a ton of growth," Lubin said. "We have a lot of kids in positions they’ve never been in before, two freshmen quarterbacks competing. They’re doing great, a lot better than what we had last year. The seniors are becoming leaders, teaching these young guys. It’s been great, a lot of fun.”
Gaylor added: “They’ve matured so much. They’ve stepped up, grown up, starting to fill their roles now. You feel like guys don’t need as much teaching now. They’re starting to do what they’re supposed to do.”
When the rivalry game against East Rockingham was cancelled, it was a decision that Lubin said put a major damper on what he wanted to be a normal season.
But now, with the season opener finally on the horizon, Lubin said he's grateful.
“We’re just going to go out and treat every game like it could be our last," Lubin said. "That’s the position we’re in. We’re coming out every week to be great. We want to rebuild Spotswood football and it starts here, starts right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.