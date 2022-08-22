With a smile on his face, Jonathan Williams was pretty straightforward.
"Enjoyable is not the word that comes to my mind," the second-year East Rockingham volleyball coach said. "I wouldn't call this a friendly rivalry."
Although it may not be deemed friendly, the rivalry between the Eagles and Spotswood is one that has was created as soon as ERHS opened in 2010.
And even as recently as last year, the Trailblazers have lost some key pieces — such as Williams' daughter Madelyn — to East Rockingham under the county's redistricting plan and the familiarity between the two programs is evident.
But there's plenty of respect between the two schools, Jonathan Williams said, with a large number of players on both squads playing competitive travel ball together. Some play on the same team and some against each other, but the mutual admiration is there.
"The families all know and respect each other," Williams said. "There are still very deep bonds between the two teams and the entire area. That just adds to the pressure of the game and adds to the competitive nature of the match."
The Eagles and Trailblazers are set to open the high school volleyball season Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in Penn Laird and it is a big-time non-district matchup.
East Rockingham is coming off a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals while Spotswood has been one of the area's most consistent programs for much of the past decade under longtime head coach Jim Roth.
"Nothing changes for us," Roth said. "It's never a challenge to focus on the first match of the season. It's a friendly rivalry because they're a county school."
Both coaches have certainly done their best to downplay the rivalry, but ask the players and fans about the matchup and it is one that certainly brings excitement.
Madelyn Williams and Bria Berriochoa are two of the top players for the Eagles and also share something in common as Spotswood transfers from a year ago.
Add in players such as Alliyah McNair, Kate Simpkins and others and this year's version of East Rockingham may be set for another deep postseason run.
"I’d say nothing changes," Williams said. "Our game preparation is the same, our attention to detail around planning for our opponent is the same. Regardless of the relationships built between the players, both schools want to win this one."
The Trailblazers may be the early-season favorite to win the Valley District with a strong amount of talent returning, too, including Addi White, Raygan Wade and Dani Kunkle while freshman Madison Doss is a newcomer that could impress.
Although the team lost a pair of standouts in Sydney Litwiller and Gabby Atwell, there's no reason to believe Spotswood won't be a playoff team once again.
"How competitive we are going to be," said Roth about what he's looking for.
The two teams actually played in a scrimmage less than a week ago at Eastern Mennonite University as part of a multi-team jamboree and it was competitive.
Williams said while there wasn't much to take away in terms of how the Trailblazers will handle their lineup, it was an opportunity to get on the court and get out some of the unique feelings that come with playing against such a familiar opponent.
"What this match has more to do with is what's in your heart," Williams said. "It feels good to beat Spotswood, just as it probably feels good for them to beat us."
The two teams split the regular-season series ago and collectively, they form a pair of two of the best volleyball programs in the Shenandoah Valley this season.
And although Williams didn't want to call it a "friendly rivalry," he said the respect for each other off the court between the players and coaches will always be there.
And that's why, when the first serve is tossed, all the emotions have to go with it.
"The problem is not getting the girls to focus at all," Williams said. "It is actually more the opposite. They are hyper-focused on the energy, excitement and the challenge ahead. My difficulty is trying to get them to relax a little, breathe it in and really enjoy the challenge rather than focus so much that you lose sight of why we play. If they can do that, they will play better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.