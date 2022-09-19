PENN LAIRD — In arguably the biggest match of the season, Spotswood came out on top once again.
In a match that saw a thrilling, back-and-forth second set, the Trailblazers defeated Rockbridge County 25-20, 28-26, 21-25, 25-20 to claim a Valley District volleyball victory at home on Monday.
Junior outside hitter Dani Kunkle led the Trailblazers with another monster double-double of 19 kills and 22 digs.
“We felt we were the better team tonight in the first two — and even in game three — and then all of a sudden, it got away from us,” Spotswood head coach Jim Roth said. “We just needed to keep playing our game and I had confidence in the girls pulling it out in game four.”
Spotswood led 7-2 in set one when the first timeout was taken after junior outside hitter Kunkle came up with a kill. She followed up on the next serve with a block.
The Blazers struggled to keep the ball in-bounds and allowed the Wildcats to get within one at the next timeout, but Spotswood held on to win. Kunkle had the final kill and notched five kills total in the set.
“She’s just a beast on the court, she loves the game [and] she goes all-out every play,” Roth said. “She’s just a dream to have as a coach.”
Kunkle was able to score at will against Rockbridge’s defense because she said they were blocking her across and their middle back was giving her the whole backside of the court, where she normally swings, to work with.
Spotswood took a timeout in set two after the Wildcats rallied to cut the deficit to 22-20. With late kills from senior Jaden McCoy, junior Maddie Dahl and junior Mary Vaught, the Wildcats took a 24-23 lead.
Both teams traded a one-point lead until finally the Blazers capitalized to take the win. Kunkle added another six kills in the set.
“It was so fun, I love playing in games like that. That’s really what makes volleyball so much fun,” Kunkle said. “Putting in effort with your teammates and fighting hard for every single point.”
The Blazers once again got out in front of the Wildcats in set three with help from junior Jo Robertson, who fanned multiple kills.
Spotswood led 16-14 at the first timeout, but Rockbridge County came back to knot the set at 18. The Wildcats got up by three and ultimately never looked back to stay alive with the third-set victory.
“They’re a good team, so obviously we knew they were going to hit stuff back at us that had some speed,” said senior outside hitter Addi White, who racked up 15 kills and 16 digs in the match. “I think we just let it down a little bit and we just needed to play good with each other.”
The Blazers led 8-4 at the first timeout of the fourth set and were able to hang onto the lead throughout with multiple kills from Kunkle, White and junior setter Raygan Wade.
Wade led Spotswood (11-2, 1-0 Valley) in assists with 26.
“Everyone’s really hyped about the win, we’ve been talking about this all season,” White said. “I haven’t beaten Rockbridge, even though I’m a senior. …So it’s really big for me.”
Moving forward, Roth said they’re a team that will remain focused on working hard to get better.
“This is our first district match of the season, so this is sort of the start of our season,” Roth said.
