PENN LAIRD - Mother Nature would not get in the way of a nail-biting finish Friday evening in Penn Laird.
Following a nearly 30-minute-delay due to lightning in the area, the Spotswood Trailblazers (2-1), along with their tenacious defense, picked up their second straight win after a tough 14-13 non-district victory over the Wilson Memorial Green Hornets (1-2).
Trailing 14-13 in the fourth quarter, Wilson Memorial failed to put the ball in the endzone despite originally having had a first-and-goal on the 5-yard line.
On fourth-and-goal with just over eight minutes remaining in the game, Judah Brown missed a potential go-ahead 21-yard field goal wide right.
The Wilson Memorial offense would not see the field again.
With 8:08 left to go in the game, Spotswood would rack up five first downs to close out the final eight minutes to seal the win. It was Parker Constable with under two minutes who rushed for six yards for the teams fifth first down of the drive that essentially ended the game before the Trailblazers took two knees to run out the remainder of the game clock.
"I told our guys, I'm real proud of them for they way they finished at the end. I commend our guys for that", said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. "They were focused and they did a nice job running the four minute offense and getting those first downs."
Spotswood regained the lead at 14-13 lead with just under two minutes left in the third quarter following Constable's six-yard touchdown run and a Yafet Kflom extra point.
Overall, it was a game of swings and who could gain the momentum last.
The Trailblazers jumped out on their first drive on offense to a 7-0 advantage following a 52-yd touchdown pass from Elliot Brown to John Craig.
During the second quarter the tides changed in a moments time. Spotswood drove into Wilson Memorial territory and nearly went up two scores as Brown and Craig almost connected for their second touchdown connection of the game. Two plays later, the Trailblazers bobbled the snap on a field goal attempt. With the ball loose on the field, the ball would be scooped up by Jase Davis who ran it back 85 yards for the fumble recovery touchdown.
Although things went south for Spotswood on that drive that led to Wilson Memorial returning the fumble to the endzone, the Green Hornets failed to tie the game as Elijah Ortigosa blocked Brown's kick.
"That was a 14-point turn around for us. We could of had seven or three, but instead it ended up six for them. It was a big momentum swing and that hasn't happened to us before. But we'll learn from it", said Shifflett.
Wilson Memorial would take their only lead of the game with a little over five minutes remaining in the third quarter following a Ronin Tabler 10-yard touchdown run. It would be the last time the Green Hornets scored as they would go on to miss the 21-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Spotswood finished the game with 184 yards on the ground as the team was led by Constable's game-high 107 yards. Meanwhile Rayne Dean added 37 yards on just four carries. Dean was also a factor in the passing game as he reeled in four receptions for 55-yards. Craig led all receivers with 70 yards on three receptions, including a touchdown. Jackson Graves added an interception on the defensive side of the football.
The passing game was just as effective as the running game for the Trailblazers as Brown was 11-for-18 with 161 yards and a touchdown.
Wilson Memorial were led by a trio who had over 40-yards rushing. Ryan Mundie led the team with 49-yards on the ground, while Keyvon Jones had 47, and Tabler added 43.
Next up for Spotswood is a home matchup with Charlottesville. The Black Knights were off this week.
"How we played at the end we'll carry that over (to next week)", said Shifflett on what he hopes carries over to Spotswood's game with Charlottesville. "The big thing for us is we had some guys who didn't have the best practices this week and those guys didn't perform real well in the game. So what we've talked about now is understanding that you practice like you play and I think now seeing this it will help them translate that. For us to win a championship we have to do what champions do and that's practice well during the week."
