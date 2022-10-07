PENN LAIRD — After a great start to the season, it looked like Spotswood was facing disappointment in its Valley District opener.
Then quarterback Elliott Brown found Nicholas Sheets.
Sheets sprinted past the Rockbridge County secondary with just more than two minutes left in the game and the Trailblazers trailing by a point, caught a pass in stride and went in for a 65-yard touchdown to give Spotswood a 25-20 victory in high school football action in Penn Laird on Friday.
“We’re just trying to get the ball down field, just so happened we had an open route,” Sheets said. “Beautiful throw by the quarterback and it works out great. I’m confident in our team and our quarterback and we had more than two minutes when we got the ball back. That’s more than enough time for us.”
Rockbridge had its own go-ahead score late in the game, and another chance to win it after taking over with less than two minutes to go, but the Trailblazers managed to hold on.
Spotswood wasn’t exactly sharp to start the game. After recovering a fumble on its own 47 to begin their first possession, the Trailblazers committed three penalties and had a snap go over the quarterback’s head during the drive.
Still, Brown threw the ball well enough — connecting on his first five passes — that when the Blazers got the play off, they were able to move down the field, eventually taking a 6-0 lead on a 1-yard run from James Stowe after missing the initial extra point.
Penalties continued to be an issue for Spotswood as the first half wore on, and the mistakes started to catch up to the Blazers. With Rockbridge sending all 11 players on the punt rush late in the first half, Clayton Irvine blocked the kick near midfield and scooped it up. Irvine went all the way in for a score with 1:10 left in the second quarter.
“Penalties and lots of things just killed ourselves,” Spotswood head coach Dale Shiflett said. “If you do those things, you’re not giving yourself the best chance to win it. We preach it every single day, but it doesn’t look like it tonight.”
Despite holding the Wildcats to 38 yards total offense in the first two quarters, Spotswood had to go to the locker room at halftime tied with the visitors 6-6.
Rockbridge County more than doubled its offensive production in a hurry early in the second half as Andreas Poindexter, on just his third carry of the game, got around the left end and sprinted in for a 67-yard touchdown. Rockbridge took a 12-6 lead, but the Blazers finally started to get its own running game going.
Three straight big gains by Stowe moved Spotswood into Wildcats territory as the third quarter wound down. Then, on the first play of the fourth, Rayne Dean dragged defenders into the end zone from 10 yards out. The ensuing kick put the Blazers back on top 13-12.
Dean added a second scoring rush later in the quarter to make it a seven-point lead, but Rockbridge (2-4, 0-1 Valley) wasn’t done. The Wildcats put together a drive that took more than five minutes and marched down the field. Daronde’ Stores rushed in from six yards out and Poindexter added a two-point conversion to put Rockbridge on top 20-19 with 2:25 remaining.
But that’s when Brown and Sheets hooked up for the game-winner. The touchdown pass put the Trailbazers (5-1, 1-0 Vallet) back on top and the Spotswood defense came up with a stop on fourth down with 48 seconds left to secure the victory.
“Our kids responded and hit the deep ball,” Shifflett said. “We worked that play all week and Sheets ran a good route off that thing and was wide open, and there it was.”
Rockbridge County 0 6 6 8 – 20
Spotswood 6 0 0 19 – 25
Scoring summary
First Quarter
S – Stowe 1 run (kick failed), 4:11
Second quarter
RC – Irvine 49 punt block return (run failed), 1:10
Third quarter
RC – Poindexter 67 run (pass failed), 7:58
Fourth quarter
S – Deane 10 run (Blackwell kick), 11:51
S – Deane 4 run (kick failed), 7:21
RC – Stores 6 run (Poindexter run), 2:26.
S – Sheets 65 pass from Brown (run failed), 2:05
