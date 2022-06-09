BLACKSBURG — Madison Cooley walked down the hall inside the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center and approached co-coach Chad Edwards with a grin.
After a slight shrug of the shoulders and a hug from Edwards, the disappointing look on the Spotswood senior's face quickly turned into a satisfied grin.
“I’m really proud," said Cooley. "We made it really far this year and I feel like it just shows all the hard work paid off. We still had a really, really good season."
The previously unbeaten Trailblazers finally met their match — and then some — in perennial state power Maggie Walker, suffering a quick 5-0 loss to the Green Dragons in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls tennis state championship early Thursday on the campus of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Although it was a disappointing finish to a historic season for Spotswood (21-1), players and coaches took the time afterward to reflect on the positives.
“Tons of credit to Maggie Walker," Edwards said. "They’re impressive. From top to bottom, they were clearly the top team we’ve seen this year and very deserving. I’m proud of our girls. It’s been an amazing season. I thought we played well today. We just played against a very, very quality team in Maggie Walker.”
It was clear from the start of Thursday's match that the Green Dragons were the superior team as they earned victories at No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 6 singles to end the match quickly and set off an energetic on-court celebration.
The best individual performance for Spotswood actually came from senior Madison Knight at No. 5 singles as she was pulled from the court early in a tight, back-and-forth match once Maggie Walker's team win was officially clinched.
It was the second straight season where Knight was unable to finish her final match of the year in a season-ending loss, despite playing well, after being pulled early in a loss to Western Albemarle in the Region 3C title match a year ago.
“It’s very frustrating, especially since it happened last year as well," Knight said afterward. "I knew I could have done it. I felt like I was really playing well."
The Green Dragons have built themselves into one of the premier tennis programs, both boys and girls, around the state over the past few seasons.
For the Trailblazers, after a dominating season that saw them drop just 14 individual matches throughout the year, Thursday was an eye-opener.
“What really stood out was their consistency," Cooley said. "They didn’t really miss any shots and the ones they did miss required a lot of hitting, a lot of shots back. I just made mistakes today that I wouldn’t have liked to make.”
The loss marked the end of the careers of the team's three seniors in Cooley, Knight and Meg Dunaway, who has been the team's top singles player all four years of her career and leaves as one of the best players in program history.
“I’m really proud of my whole team," Dunaway said. "I did not expect to make it this far, but I’m really proud of us. I feel like we all played well today, we all put our all into it. We really wanted it. … I gave my all to high school tennis and I’m just really proud of my team. I’m really thankful to be on Spotswood’s team because I couldn’t imagine better teammates to help me get this far.”
Dunaway achieved a historic amount of wins during her career with the Trailblazers and was the Valley District's top player consistently during her tenure.
“To be the No. 1 seed for four years and what she’s contributed to the program — she’s been our leader," Edwards said. "She helped other girls raise their games. She’s encouraging. She believed this could happen. I think she’s a Hall of Fame girls tennis player at Spotswood and deserves a lot of credit for what she’s done.”
Dunaway, Cooley and Knight, collectively, leave a legacy as one of the winningest classes to come through the program with the team reaching the state quarterfinals their freshman year and capping it off as the 2022 state runner-up.
“I’m beyond proud," Knight said as a big smile burst across her face after the match. "I’m so happy with where we’re at. We made it here for a reason. We put in the hard work and it got us here. We’re No. 2 and that’s pretty cool.”
The trio of seniors all said they think next year's squad, led by Ella Li, Raygan Wade, Rennie Shaffer, Emerson Knight and Ellee Trout, will continue the program's winning tradition.
“I definitely think they’ll all rise to the occasion and come back even stronger next year," Dunaway said. "They’ll step up with their leadership and it’ll be a really good next year and in the following years as they continue to play as a team.”
There were a few tears shed after Thursday's disappointing result, but the team left with their chins mostly held high after a historic year for the Trailblazers.
For the first time since 2012, Spotswood finished as the Class 3 state runner-up.
And that was enough to turn a disappointed frown into a proud grin as the Trailblazers walked out the door.
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we’d play for a state championship, I’d take it every time," Edwards said. "I want us to feel good about our season and to have a lot of pride in what they’ve done.”
