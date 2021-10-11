ABINGDON — Just before his first drive of the day, Andrew Baugher’s name was announced over a loud speaker and a crowd let out a cheer in support.
It was a different experience for Baugher and his Spotswood golf teammates, but one that the senior insisted that he’ll certainly cherish the rest of his life.
“I wish every high-school athlete got to experience something like this,” said Baugher, who is one of five seniors for SHS. “The crowd and atmosphere was awesome and, overall, team bonding was just something every person dreams of.”
The Trailblazers shot 324 (+36) as a team to finish fourth at the Virginia High School League Class 3 golf championship on Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Abingdon, which was playing on its home course, won the event with an even-par 288 while Hidden Valley (312) and Lafayette (323) finished just behind.
“Overall, I think we played well — just not good enough,” Spotswood coach Jeff Simmons said. “I knew it was going to be tough to compete with Abingdon and Hidden Valley because they play this course so much.”
Although the Trailblazers come up short of bringing home the program’s first-ever state title, it marked the end of an impressive overall season in which they won a Valley District championship, went unbeaten in district play and also brought home a Region 2B title.
“I’m most proud of the way our team supports each other,” Simmons said. “They are competitive, but they also want to see their teammates play well, too.”
Andrew Baugher led Spotswood with a score of six-over-par 78 on Monday while his freshman brother, Jackson, finished with a 79 and junior Ryan Asfa shot an 82.
“I had an amazing time with my teammates and was just, all in all, a great time,” Asfa said. “It was a lot of pressure playing in states, but was, all in all, a good experience and I hope that we can make it again next year.”
Spotswood should certainly have a shot next year despite losing seniors Andrew Baugher, Carter Atkins, Hunter Blosser, Dalton Nicely and Nate Sherwood.
Junior Ben Edwards was the fourth-leading scorer with an 85 on Monday and the Trailblazers have built depth in the program that is among the best in the state.
“I think we can use this as a learning experience for next year,” Simmons said.
Although the long trip to Abingdon didn’t end with Spotswood bringing back a trophy, the all-around experience was one the players and coaches said they’ll cherish.
Now, Simmons and the Trailblazers hope to take that moment and build from it.
“I’m hoping they use this as motivation to come back next year,” Simmons said.
