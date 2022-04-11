Listen to Marcus Davis speak and it's a clear reflection of his team's approach.
Throughout Spotswood's perfect 10-0 start to the season, the Trailblazers haven't got caught up in the hype despite a number of impressive eye-opening victories.
So even after a five-inning rout of perennial Class 2 power Page County in a non-district showdown on Friday in Penn Laird, the Spotswood players — and their coach — weren't getting too emotional ahead of another big-time contest today.
“Any time you can come out and play solid, we’re going to be happy with it," Davis said. "We were happy we could come out and throw strikes, got some timely hitting, competed and we ran the bases well. That’s all we can ask for.”
The Trailblazers open up Valley District play today with a big one at defending league champion Broadway. The Gobblers are 7-1 and have won four in a row.
“Just keeping it simple at the plate, looking for fastballs and looking for something we can drive up the middle," Spotswood senior infielder Dalton Nicely said about the team's recent success. "We want to stay sharp at the plate.”
As sharp as the Trailblazers have been at the plate, though, it's been their pitching that's really opened eyes this season with a veteran staff that enjoys big moments.
Andrew Baugher returned as a first-team all-district selection from a year ago and the team's ace, but Noah Burtner has been electric on the mound as of late and there are several other veterans capable of having big games.
“He threw strikes and that’s what we’ve been working on all year with Noah — commanding the strike zone with different pitches," Davis said after Burtner's 12-strikeout performance against the Panthers. "He did that [Friday] against a really good team.”
Burtner and his Spotswood teammates are experienced. They were in the district hunt last season, showcased their potential at times and now want to reach it.
It's showing this year with 10 straight convincing victories to open up the season.
“We just have to keep going, show up every day and keep attacking," Burtner said. "We’ll just keep getting better every day.”
The Trailblazers will certainly have their hands full against a Gobblers squad that has its own sights set on making a deep run again this season after falling to a stout Liberty Christian Academy team in the Region 3C title game in 2021.
“Home games are always nice," Burtner said. "It’s a different atmosphere at home, different feel. On the road, though, you have to keep chugging along.”
Both teams are legitimate contenders in Region 3C this year and have enough experience to be favored as the top two teams in the league this season.
And after knocking on the door a year ago, Spotswood is ready to tear it down.
You just won't see Davis and company's approach to doing so change any.
“I’m proud of the guys for playing hard," Davis said. "The guys came out focused and ready to play. Any time we can come out and execute, we’re going to have a good chance to be in any game.”
